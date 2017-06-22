Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE 668

ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 3, CHAPTER 3, SECTION 5 – MUNICIPAL LIQUOR STORES HOURS OF OPERATION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA HEREBY ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Title 3, Chapter 3, Section 5, Hours of Operation, is hereby amended by adding the underlined language and removing the strikethrough language as follows :

3-3-5: HOURS OF OPERATION: The dispensary shall observe the following restrictions upon the hours of operations: No sale of intoxicating liquor shall be made on Sunday nor before 3:00 p.m. on any Memorial Day.

No on sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m. or after 12:00 midnight of any day. No off sale shall be made before 8:00 a.m. nor after 10:00 p.m. on any day. No off sale shall be made on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, or any Sunday; but on the evening preceding such days, if the sale is not otherwise prohibited, off sale may be made until 10:00 p.m.

The hours of operation and days of sale shall be those set by Minnesota Statutes Chapter 340A, as it may be amended from time to time, except that the City Council may, by ordinance or resolution, provide for more restrictive hours.

SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective upon its passage and publication,

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council the 12th day of June, 2017.

Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jeff O Neill, Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

NAYS: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 22, 2017

