Pat Sawatzke is named Monticello 2017 Citizen of the Year

Former Wright County Commissioner Pat Sawatzke has been named Monticello’s 2017 Citizen of the Year.

His selection was made public this week by a Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Monticello Lions Club and Monticello Rotary Club committee.

Sawatzke will serve as the Riverfest 2017 parade grand marshal Sunday, July 16. Sawatzke said he felt honored and happy after receiving notification from the organizations that he had been selected as Citizen of the Year. Former Wright County Commissioner Pat Sawatzke is pictured opening a gift from well-wishers Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at the Monticello VFW. Former Monticello City Councilmembers Glen Posusta and Tom Perrault were also in attendance at the event, which celebrated the trio’s more than 50 years of combined government service. “I didn’t expect to be honored tonight,” Sawatzke said during the event. “Thank you. Together, the city and county have accomplished a lot over the last 26 years,” Sawatzke added, referring to his service on the Wright County Board of Commissioners. “First and foremost, the Bertram Chain of Lakes project comes to mind. I can’t think of anything more that I would like to hang on the wall than the photo you’ve given me.” Sawatzke praised the working relationships he’s had with past city councils and mayors. “The city took the lead on a lot of projects, including the County Road 18 intersection improvement project. I appreciate the efforts of city and county staff. The citizens who pay the taxes allow us to do what we do.” (File Photo By Tim Hennagir)

“Please share with the committee my acceptance as well as my appreciation to each of them for considering myself among the many folks in the Monticello area that do so much for our community.” Sawatzke wrote in a reply email.

Sawatzke joined the Monticello Rotary Club in 1993 and was president during 2003-2004.

“This was the 49th anniversary of our local club and the 99th year of Rotary’s existence,” he said. “Much of my year was spent in preparation for our 50th and 100th anniversary celebration the following rotary year when Jim Agosto was our president.”

Sawatzke said the club wanted a special project to commemorate those milestones and agreed on a bench project in the community.

Fellow Rotarian Bill Demeules at Standard Iron designed, fabricated and donated steel bench frames that club members put up around town.

Another Rotarian, Mark Klaverkamp, who works at Simonson Lumber, also assisted with the project.

“Most of the benches are still in place today,” Sawatzke said. “Another project that I enjoyed being a part of was Rotary’s contribution to the natural playground at Bertram Chain of Lakes Park as I had multiple roles in that project as a member of the Wright County Board of Commissioners, Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park Advisory Committee member and a Monticello Rotary member.”

At the time Sawatzke sat in on his first meeting as a county commissioner in 1991, Wright County was about half the size it currently is.

In his last election cycle, he chose not to run for an eighth term.

Twenty-six years and more than 1,200 meetings later, Sawatzke presided over his final county board meeting as its outgoing chairman Dec. 27, 2016.

Sawatzke came to the county board as the new kid on the block and the only new commissioner on an established county board. Two years later, that would change.

When 1993 began, Sawatzke was the vested member of the board with only two years of experience.

In that election, he would be joined by Commissioners Jack Russek and Dick Mattson, with whom he would serve together for the next 20 years.

Six years later, Elmer Eichelberg would get elected to the county board and the four of them would serve 14 years together as commissioners. He served with 15 commissioners, but those three were together so long that it is a rarity in the modern era of politics and the want for change.

“I think it’s unusual and I think it speaks to the consistency of government and that people were happy were happy with what was going on – I’m kind of proud of that,” Sawatzke said in a previous Monticello Times news story.

“Voters didn’t feel like they had to throw out the county board because was doing it not the way they wanted it done. When I see that consistency, that’s what makes me probably most proud – not just that there’s longevity, but that that longevity represents something. It represents there is generally a positive belief on what has been occurring.”

Regarding the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Sawatzke said the idea for the park originated when a family member told Sawatzke that he had heard from some investors and developers type people that he knew that the YMCA of the Twin Cities was quietly looking for a buyer for the property.

“When I heard that, I started speaking with Wright County Park Administrator Marc Mattice about opportunities to preserve the property for public use,” Sawatzke said.

Initially, Wright County attempted to get the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) interested but due to the close proximity of the property to Lake Maria State Park, they were not interested.

“The DNR did appear to be interested in helping us find a way to make it happen,” he said. “Early outreach to the YMCA was a challenge as they did not seem interested in talking with us about a purchase. This went on for a few years. We assumed that they were concerned that they would not be able to get as high a price from us as a developer would give them and were therefore reluctant to discuss it much with us.”

Before Clint Herbst became Monticello mayor and once he was elected, Sawatzke said he and Herbst talked at length about how the city could help the county accomplish land acquisition.

“Once the city got on board, Clint, former Councilmember Glen Posusta and current Mayor Brian Stumpf were all big supporters, we began to have more success,” he said.

At the time, both the county and city were evaluating their land use plans and each has plans to make the Bertram Lakes area as open space or resource lands.

“The land was not within the city limits, so to develop it to any great degree, the YMCA would have to annex it,” Sawatzke said. “However, city would not have to allow annexation, thereby creating a dilemma for the YMCA.”

Also, about 40 percent of the property was located outside of the Monticello Orderly Annexation Area (MOAA) which meant it could take decades before it was suitable for development, Sawatkze said.

“The YMCA began to realize that these realities might create problems for them in selling the property to a developer or investor group,” Sawatzke said, adding at about the same time, in 2008, the housing industry tanked and the market for the property obviously fell with it.

The YMCA began to view the county, along with the city, as perhaps their best option, he recalled. The county and city boards met one evening at the Monticello City Hall.

“At that meeting, there was some discussion about trying to buy just a portion of the property; however, the county was adamant we go for all or none as we already had a very nice park system in place in Wright County and we were not looking to create any new parks,” Sawatzke said. “Nevertheless, county’s mindset was if we could get the whole thing, we could do something special that we don’t have in any other park in the county. We already had a few swimming beaches and a couple campgrounds but nothing like this,” he said.

In the early stages all five commissioners were on board with the project.

Those commissioners included Karla Heeter, Eichelberg, Russek, and Mattson.

“We left that meeting with a strategy in place to try and acquire the entire property,” Sawatzke said. “Ultimately, an appraiser valued the property at $21 to $24 million dollars. We later agreed to a purchase price of $20.5 million dollars and the opportunity for the YMCA to continue to operate a seasonal campground on 10 acres.”

Sawatzke said land acquisition took years but near the end of 2016 with literally just a few weeks left in his final term as a commissioner, Wright County and the city securde the final Bertram land purchases.

“There had been dozens of meetings with various legislators and legislative committees and high-ranking officials in the governor’s office and DNR,” he said. “A number of us, were in attendance at many of those meetings.”

Sawatzke said Mattice masterfully put the project in position to be successful in the various grant opportunities that existed over the years and ultimately, the city and county’s funding share was less than originally anticipated.

He recalled talking with Herbst, Mattice, and Heeter and wondering if the county and city could pull the regional park project off.

“There may be some folks out there who didn’t like everything I did and they were against me when I tried to do it, but I’m proud that I took a stand on issues the I felt were in the best interests of the county and the citizens that I represented. I hope others felt that way as well,” Sawatzke said during his final meeting as commissioner.

Sawatzke’s wife, Michelle, and children Morgan (who is employed at J and B Group in St. Michael), Grace (a student at the University of North Dakota) and Henry (who is starting at Monticello High School this coming year), have watched Sawatzke make his transition into the private sector.

“When I was elected in 1990 I was working at the Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker,” he said. “I took a leave of absence in January 1991 to fulfill my commissioner duties. I’ve returned to Sherco. I am monitoring Xcel Energy career opportunities in hopes of transferring into a position that can use my government relations experience or (MBA) degree,” he said.

Contact Tim Hennagir at [email protected]