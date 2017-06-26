Uncategorized

Linda (Borchert) Hageseth

Linda Hageseth, age 66 of Elk River, passed away on June 25, 2017 after an 18 year battle with breast cancer.
Preceded in death her parents; two brothers, Marvin Borchert (Faribault, MN) and Cedric Borchert (Idaho Falls, ID).
Linda is survived by her children, Ben (Minneapolis, MN) and Matt (Clarksville, TN); three brothers, Harold Borchert (Lincoln, NE), Robert (Terri) Borchert (Faribault, MN), and Waren (Marie) Borchert (Mountain Home, ID); sister-in-law, Ruthann Borchert (Faribault, MN); two grandchildren, Landon and Peyton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Born to Harold and Beata Borchert on Jan. 18, 1951 in Faribault, MN. Graduated from Faribault High School in 1969 and Concordia-Moorhead in 1974. Linda attained her Masters from St. Cloud State in 1980. She taught 4th grade in Monticello, MN for 34 years.
A Celebration of Linda’s life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St., Elk River, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Visitation also from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River.
