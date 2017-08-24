Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

HEARING LOCATION:

Mississippi Room,

Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT: Consideration of a request for Amendment to Conditional Use Permit for Planned Unit Development, Development Stage Planned Unit Development, and Preliminary Plat for Carlisle Village 6th Addition for single family lots in an R-2 (Single Family and Two Family Residential) District

PROPERTY LOCATION:

Blocks 1, 2, 3, and 5 and Outlot C, Carlisle Village 2nd Addition — 155-179-001010 through 155-179-003040 and 155-179-005010 through 155-1790-05050

APPLICANT: Paxmar, LLC

Angela Schumann

Community Development Director

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.

Note: Recommendations of the Planning Commission will be subject to the approval or denial of the City Council at their Regular Meeting on September 25th, 2017.

Date Posted: August 16th, 2017

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 24, 2017

725248