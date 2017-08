Leona Marie Scott, age 58 of Monticello, passed away August 24, 2017 at her home.

Leona is survived by husband Glenn; sons Jeremy of Clearwater and Joshua of Monticello; two brothers and two sisters.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello.