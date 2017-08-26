Sweet Dreams Mattresses relocates showroom, business

Chuck Sweet stands in the center of the newly-located Sweet Dreams Mattresses showroom. (Staff photos by Clay Sawatzke)

By Vicki Ikeogu

Monticello Times

When Chuck Sweet opened his store during the onset of the Great Recession, he and his wife Terri, were determined to provide the community with a local, independent option for a good nights’ sleep.

For the past 10 years, the Sweets, owners of Sweet Dreams Mattresses, have fought hard to educate Monticello residents on the latest and greatest mattresses, all while keeping overhead Beds are on display at the new Sweet Dreams Mattresses location at 224 W Seventh St. The store will have the same hours as the old location: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

costs – and prices – low.

“We didn’t have to be fancy,” Chuck Sweet, 64, said. “We didn’t need a beautiful building. Because all that adds on to the price of the beds.”

Since 2009, Sweet Dreams Mattresses has occupied the 2,000-square-foot space along the corner of Pine and Third Street. The exterior of the building, Sweet admits, didn’t have that ‘wow’ factor, but it suited his needs and the needs of his customers.

“This is a great location,” Sweet said. “The visibility our business gets is great. We have been able to attract customers from all over. From Big Lake, Becker and Buffalo because it is easily spotted.”

But with the high visibility, also came a small drawback.

“It (Minnesota Highway 25) can get so congested,” he said.

Often Sweet said he would hear customers complain that traffic congestion would deter them from making a stop at Sweet Dreams.

“It was always my goal to be able to move into a space that was more convenient for my customers,” he said.

And on Aug. 18, Sweet accomplished that goal.

Sweet Dreams Mattresses had closed the door on their former location on Tuesday, Aug. 15. During the next 48-hours, the couple, along with their two part-time employees finished emptying the business’s home of more than eight years and completed the final touches on their new showroom just a few blocks away at 224 W Seventh St.

“It feels like a long road to get there,” Sweet said. “But the timing was right.”

Sweet said the journey toward a new home for Sweet Dreams Mattresses began about four months ago. Since signing the new lease on the 2,000-square-foot space, Sweet said the few weeks Sweet Dreams new storefront, between Cub Foods and Runnings.

leading up to the start date have been filled with anxiety and stress.

“It felt like I was running two show rooms,” he said. “Like I was running two locations.”

While the same size as the location on Pine Street, the new Sweet Dreams will be inside a newer, more updated building.

“Our customers seem about as excited by the move as we are,” he said.

While it will take some time to get settled into the new place, Sweet believes this move was the right move for his business.

“You know, this (the Pine Street location) has been home for the last 8-and-a-half years,” Sweet said. “But I think more than anything (the move) is going to motivate us to work harder for our customers to get them the best prices. You know, it’s kind of like starting all over again. But I’m very confident and excited (this will work out).”

Sweet Dreams Mattresses will retain the same hours at the new location: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Vicki Ikeogu is a freelance reporter for the Monticello Times.