Jean Isabel (Nelson) Armellino, 90, died peacefully at home in Jacksonville, FL on August 13, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Jean was born at home in Monticello, MN on September 25, 1926, the oldest child of the late Richard and Gladys (Elliott) Nelson. She attended local schools and graduated from Monticello High School in 1944. Upon graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the Veterans Administration during WWII.

After the war, Jean settled in Huntington, NY and raised four sons, Gregory Stern (from her first marriage), Richard Armellino, Jr., Stephen Armellino, and Gary Armellino from her second marriage of 57 years to the late Richard “Dick” A. Armellino, Sr. Jean assisted her husband Dick in the operation of American Body Armor which Dick founded and operated in Huntington Bay until they moved the business to Fernandina Beach, FL in the early 1980’s. Together with their three youngest sons, Dick and Jean operated the business until the business was sold in the late ‘80’s to a conglomerate in the law enforcement equipment business.

After retirement to Big Talbot Island, FL outside Jacksonville, Jean and Dick devoted themselves to their sons’ families consisting of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean volunteered with the hospital in Fernandina Beach for many years and was an avid supporter of animal rescue and rescued many dogs and cats abandoned on Talbot Island. She was a great friend to the BEAKS Bird Rescue Sanctuary on Talbot, sponsoring many fund raising events. Jean and Dick were also avid golfers and were active members in The Amelia Island Plantation Owner’s Club. Besides golf, her husband, a decorated WWII and Korean War Army Air Corps and Air Force aviator, had a passion for piloting his own plane and Jean enjoyed junkets with Dick all over the Southeast on the plane well beyond his 80th birthday. When questioned about the wisdom of flying alone with her 82 year old husband, Jean said, “If it’s our time, it’s our time.” It wasn’t their time. Jean and Dick enjoyed many more years at their idyllic waterfront home on Talbot Island.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents.

She is survived by her sons: Gregory (Judy) Stern of Strasburg, PA and their children Derek (Jen) Stern, Whitney (Christopher) Spratt, and Gretchen Stern; Richard (Bette) Armellino, Jr. of Lancaster, PA and their children Lisa Armellino, Kristen (Mark) Roth, and Ricky Armellino; Stephen (Jana) Armellino of Mission Viejo, CA and their children Jennifer (Russ) Boyd, Brittany Armellino and Michael Morgan; and Gary Armellino of Jacksonville. Jean is also survived by her sister, Marge Biske of Monticello and her family. Jean had six great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and, of course, her beloved dogs, Duke II and Sadie.

A public memorial service in Jean’s honor will be held at The Saint George Episcopal Church located at 10560 Fort George Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226 on Fort George Island on September 30th at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In accordance with her wishes, Jean’s ashes will be scattered at sea not far from her favorite beach. Donations in her memory may be made to The Nassau Humane Society of Fernandina Beach Florida (www.nassauhumanesociety.com), BEAKS Bird Sanctuary of Big Talbot Island Florida (www.beaksbirdkare.org), or the animal rescue of your choice.