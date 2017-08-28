Simulated emergency situation to be conducted at Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant Tuesday

Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant

There will be a buzz around the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant on Tuesday, Aug. 29, but state officials want local residents to know they should not be alarmed.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state and county agencies, will respond to a simulated Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant emergency situation on Tuesday. According to a release from the department of public safety, the exercise is meant to test the capabilities of federal, state, and local agencies in the event of an emergency. The DPS says “residents near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant should not be alarmed by emergency responders carrying out their duties during the exercise.”

The state Emergency Operations Center in St. Paul will be activated for the drill, and a variety of a field activities will take place in proximity to the Monticello plant, both in Sherburne and Wright Counties.

Several local and statewide agencies will be involved, including: MN DPS, Xcel Energy, and Minnesota Departments of: Agriculture, Education, Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, Health, Human Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Pollution Control, and Transportation. Sherburne and Wright Counties will be involved, as will volunteer agencies and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

According to the press release, the exercise is being held because “in the unlikely event of a nuclear generating plant incident, emergency responders, state officials and plant operators need to work together for an efficient and effective response.”

Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be evaluating participating responders during the exercise.