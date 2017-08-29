Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello City Council is scheduled to consider the following matter:

DATE: Monday, August 14, 2017

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

HEARING LOCATION: Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT:

1) Vacation of a portion of drainage and utility easements for Lot 1, Block 1, Monticello Big Lake Community Hospital District Campus Second Addition, pursuant to M.S. 412.851 and M.S. 462.358, and legally described as:

Commencing at the most easterly corner of said Lot 1; thence South 31 degrees 20 minutes 43 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the easterly line of said Lot 1, a distance of 332.96 feet; thence North 59 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 391.00 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continuing North 59 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 75.74 feet, thence South 16 degrees 00 minutes 49 seconds West, a distance of 12.67 feet; thence South 55 degrees 44 minutes 55 seconds East, a distance of 66.34 feet; thence North 52 degrees 00 minutes 40 seconds East, a distance of 17.36 feet to the point of beginning.

Commencing at the most easterly comer of said Lot 1; thence South 31 degrees 20 minutes 43 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the easterly line of said Lot 1, a distance of 332.96 feet; thence North 59 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 262.02 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continuing North 59 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 51.34 feet, thence South 31 degrees 14 minutes 58 seconds West, a distance of 34.23 feet; thence South 58 degrees 46 minutes 40 seconds East, a distance of 51.33 feet; thence North 31 degrees 15 minutes 13 seconds East, a distance of 34.57 to the point of beginning.

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello 763.295.2711

By: /s/ Jennifer Schreiber

City Clerk

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 3, 10, 2017

714801