Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 667A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO CITY CODE KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ADDRESSING CHAPTER 5, SECTION 3(D) – ADDITIONAL SPECIFIC STANDARDS FOR CERTAIN ACCESSORY USES AND STRUCTURES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on July 24, 2017, Ordinance No. 667 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 667, the following Summary Ordinance No. 667A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 10 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments are to clarify various chapters and sections with changes to the following:

5.3 (D) (26): Outdoor Storage

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 24th day of July, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf NAYS: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 3, 2017

716899