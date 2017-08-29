Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 672A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO ZONING CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, SECTION 2.4 (O) – PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS BY ESTABLISHING THE SPAETH INDUSTRIAL PARK PUD DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on July 24, 2017, Ordinance No. 672 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 672, the following Summary Ordinance No. 672A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 10 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments is to establish the Spaeth Industrial Park PUD District by adding the following section and to rezone the affected parcels as noted.

Section 2.4(0) – Planned Unit Developments, Title 10 – Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended by adding the following:

Spaeth Industrial Park PUD District

Rezone the following parcels from 1-2, Heavy Industrial District to Spaeth Industrial Park PUD, Planned Unit Development District: Parcels: Lot 2, Block 3, Oakwood Industrial Park Addition to Monticello (subject to the replat as Lots 1-8, Block 1, Spaeth Industrial Park)

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 24th day of July, 2017

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

NAYS: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 3, 2017

716900