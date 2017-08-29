Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 669

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO CITY CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, BY REZONING THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY FROM B-4, GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICT TO IBC, INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS CAMPUS DISTRICT: OUTLOT C AND A PORTION OF OUTLOT D,

PID 155-171-000030, OTTER CREEK CROSSING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. The zoning map of the City of Monticello is hereby amended to rezone the following described parcels from B-4, Regional Business to IBC, Industrial Business Campus District:

PID NUMBERS: 155-171-000030 (See attached Legal Description)

Section 2. The City Clerk is hereby directed to mark the official zoning map to reflect this ordinance. The map shall not be republished at this time.

Section 3. The City Clerk is hereby directed to make the changes required by this Ordinance as part of the Official Monticello City Code, Title 10, Zoning Ordinance, and to renumber the tables and chapters accordingly as necessary to provide the intended effect of this Ordinance. The City Clerk is further directed to make necessary corrections to any internal citations that result from said renumbering process, provided that such changes retain the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance as has been adopted.

Section 5. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. The ordinance in its entirety and map shall be posted on the City website after publication. Copies of the complete Ordinance and map are available online and at Monticello City Hall for examination upon request.

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council this 24th day of July, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

NAYS: None.

ORDINANCE NO. 669

EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF SUBJECT PARCEL

Outlot C, OTTER CREEK CROSSING, according to the recorded plat thereof, Wright County, Minnesota.

AND

That part of Outlot D, OTTER CREEK CROSSING, according to the recorded plat thereof, Wright County, Minnesota, lying northwesterly of a line parallel with and distant 1689.64 feet northwesterly of, as measured at right angles to the southeasterly line of said Outlot D.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 3, 2017

716892