Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 673A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO ZONING CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, AMENDING THE RED ROOSTER PUD AS A ZONING DISTRICT IN THE CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on July 24, 2017, Ordinance No. 673 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 673, the following Summary Ordinance No. 673A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 10 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments is to amend the Red Rooster PUD as a zoning district.

Section 2.4(P) – Planned Unit Developments, Title 10 – Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended by the following:

Red Rooster/Chelsea Corner PUD District

Permitted uses in the following parcel shall be office-commercial as found in the B-2, Limited Business District and industrial service found in 1-1, Light Industrial District:

Parcel: Lot 1, Block 2, Oakwood Industrial Park to be platted as Chelsea Corner.

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLIC A TION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 24th day of July, 2017

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

NAYS: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 3, 2017

716907