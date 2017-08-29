Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 663A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO ZONING CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, SECTION 2.4 (O) – PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS BY ESTABLISHING THE CAMPING WORLD PUD DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on July 24, 2017, Ordinance No. 663 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monti cello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 663, the following Summary Ordinance No. 663A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 10 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments is to establish the Spaeth Industrial Park PUD District by adding the following section and to rezone the affected parcels as noted.

Section 2.4(0) – Planned Unit Developments, Title 10 – Zoning Ordinance is hereby amended by adding the following:

Camping World PUD District

Rezone the following parcels from B-3, Highway Business District to Camping World PUD, Planned Unit Development District:

Parcels: Lot 1, Block 1, Camping World First Addition, together with Lot 1, Block 1, MAAS Addition

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION ty the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 24th day of July, 2017

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf NAYS: None.

