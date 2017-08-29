UPDATED: I-94 on-ramp back open following semi truck rollover, morning closure

A semi truck rollover on the Hwy. 25 ramp to eastbound I-94 closed the ramp for drivers headed southbound on Hwy. 25 this morning. (Staff photo by Clay Sawatzke)

The eastbound-Interstate 94 on-ramp off S Hwy. 25 is now open after being closed this morning, following an early-morning semi truck rollover on the ramp. The ramp was closed for several hours this morning with traffic being directed to enter eastbound 94 from the north side of Hwy. 25, or at the Co. Rd. 18 on-ramp.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The semi truck was carrying scrap metal, and debris was strown across the freeway and on-ramp following the crash. Crews had to upright the semi truck and clear the debris from the road before opening the on-ramp back up to the public.