Federal officials will hold open meeting Friday to discuss results of simulated exercise at nuclear plant

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will conduct a public briefing on the results of the simulated Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant exercise held on Tuesday, August 29. The briefing will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the Wright County Government Center, 10 Second Street NW, Buffalo.

Members of the news media and the general public are invited to attend the briefing. The DHS and the NRC require that each nuclear generating plant conduct an exercise every other year, where every component is evaluated. Evaluators will discuss how the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state and county agencies, responded to the mock emergency situation. The exercise was meant to test the capabilities of all responsible agencies to take decisive action following a simulated emergency.