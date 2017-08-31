For the record: August 22 – 28

Wright County

Attorney’s Report

Jacob John Gapinski, 31, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 16 for probation violations for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud to 15 days jail.

Jacob Joseph Horstmann, 27, of Albertville, sentenced Aug. 21 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $3,000 fine; 88 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, attend awareness panel for impaired drivers, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Lisa Marie Schmidt, 44, of Albertville, sentenced Aug. 17 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days. $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.

Howard Jon Schultz, 52, of St. Michael, sentenced Aug. 18 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Shawn David Tomlinson, 32, of Big Lake, sentenced Aug. 16 for felony possession of ammo/firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence to a stay of execution for 15 years on conditions of probation, serve 365 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete 40 hours of treatment, work or programming each week, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.

Jeffrey John Vanlith, 37, of Big Lake, sentenced Aug. 22 for probation violations for felony terroristic threats to 90 days jail.

Alexandra Faye Verville, 27, of Albertville, on Aug. 17 the defendant was found not guilty by a jury of felony assault in the third degree.

Sheriff’s Report

Raymond Chest Zandstra, 64, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 21 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI refusal to test.

Marcus Louis Cameron, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 21 in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Kay Crandell, 42, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 21 in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Bobbie Lee French, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 21 in Buffalo on the charge of terroristic threats.

Matthew Kyle Harvey, 34, of Princeton, was arrested Aug. 22 in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

Lance Wade Henderson, 54, of Clearwater, was arrested Aug. 22 in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for second degree assault.

Gregory Richard Werner, 36, of Becker, was arrested Aug. 22 in South Haven on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.

Cyrena Anne Quast, 26, of Big Lake, was arrested Aug. 22 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for third degree DWI.

Max Robert McEachern, 30, of Harris, was arrested Aug. 22 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud and a Stearns county warrant for DWI.

Robert John Jacobson, 24, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 22 in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI refusal to test.

Daniel Lee Westphal, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 23 in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for second degree DWI.

Adam David Warrington, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 23 in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

Todd Albert Lifto, 52, of St. Michael was arrested Aug. 23 in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI violations.

Darla Ann Guimont, 47, of Albertville, was arrested Aug. 23 in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

Phillip Lawrence Vanorny, 45, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 25 in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations.

Karen Jo Steinke, 55, of St. Michael, was arrested Aug. 25 in St. Michael on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.

Joshua George Seaboy, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 26 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft.

Robert Scott Amundsen, 32, of Sandstone, was arrested Aug. 27 in Monticello on the charge of theft.

Benton Edward Sothman, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 27 in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Emily Rose Daluge, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 27 in Delano on the charge of third degree assault.

Brian Bernard Anderson, 38, of Albertville, was arrested Aug. 28 in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for driving without a license.

Travis Austin Hansen, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested Aug. 28 in Monticello on Wright County warrants for third degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree burglary and theft and an Aitkin County warrant for third degree possession of a controlled substance.

There were 18 property damage accidents, 5 personal injury accidents, 3 hit and run accidents and 3 car deer accidents.

There were 2 arrests for DWI, 1 underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 118 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Monticello

Fire Report

Nine firefighters responded to a cut gas line in the 200 block of Mississippi Dr. at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 22. Monitored the line until CenterPoint Energy showed up.

14 firefighters responded to provide a lift assist in the 8900 block of Hamilton Ave. at 2:47 p.m. Aug. 22.

19 firefighters responded to a call for a missing person in the 1500 block of River St. at 10:53 p.m. Aug. 23. The call was canceled.

10 firefighters responded to a cut gas line in the 100 block of Mississippi Dr. at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 25. Monitored the line until CenterPoint Energy showed up.

22 firefighters responded to a barn fire in the 100 block of Cty. Rd. 37 at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 26. Knocked down the fire, overhauled the structure. Maple Lake provided mutual aid.