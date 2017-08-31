Monticello Community Center pool scheduled to close for six weeks starting Sept. 25

The Monticello Community Center pool is getting a new aquatic play structure this fall. (File photo)

The Monticello Community Center Pool will get its makeover starting in late September.

Rachel Leonard, communications coordinator for the city of Monticello, informed the council Monday night that the pool is scheduled to close on Sept. 25 for a six-week period.

During that time, the community center plans to resurface the pool vessel, polish two spas, update pool lighting, and replace the aging play structure in the zero-depth entry pool.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Community Center Director Ann Mosack. “The pool is used heavily, especially during our winter months, and that’s why we wanted to tackle this project prior to winter.”

The pool typically closes for a two-week stretch in the fall for annual maintenance, but the closure is expected to last three times that length this year as they work on these bigger improvements.

Because of that, the community center is forming local partnerships to make sure members have a place to swim and do water aerobics during the closure. Mosack said that the community center will partner with the Monticello School District so members will have available pool hours at Monticello Middle School, as well as with the Becker Community Center. Monticello members will have full access to the Becker pool during the six-week closure.

“[We’re] trying to come up with as many options as possible so people still have somewhere to go swim,” Leonard told the council Monday night. “We’re trying to make sure that our members are taken care of.”

The new play structure is expected to be similar to the current one, with renderings due to be available soon. The pool is expected to reopen to the public in early November. Updates will be available on the community center website regarding pool construction, and available pool options for members.

The pool closure and work will not affect any other daily operations at the community center.

The center is also scheduled to switch back to its non-summer hours starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Those hours are: Monday through Thursday – 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday – 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Saturday – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Sunday – 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

