School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

SPECIAL SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Joe Dockendorf, Asst. Superintendent Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Thursday, August 17th, 2017 Time: 6:30 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order – Chair Bill Spartz called the meeting to order at 6:30 pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle

motion carried. Approved 6-0

4. Discussion Regarding Candidates for the Position of Interim Superintendent MSBA Representatives Sandy Grundlach and Steve Niklaus reported 15 people had submitted applications and 1 was not completed, 14 were reviewed according the Interim Superintendent criteria. Four people stood out and one withdrew today, therefore there will be three interviews for an interim Superintendent for 10 months.

Steve and Sandy (MSBA Representatives) also reviewed interview training practices, a hiring timeline and legal considerations.

Once the applicants became finalists their names were revealed. Board members voted to make a motion to interview applications B, G and L.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle motion carried. Approved 6-0

Board members will interview David Marlett, Gail Swenson and Michael Favor on August 21 beginning at 5:30pm.

To continue the interim process board members will meet August 23rd at 6pm for a second round of interviews, August 25th for negotiations, August 28th for board approval of a contract and a start date as soon as possible.

5. Adjourn 8:05pm

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

Carol McNaughton

Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates

Special Meeting August 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting August 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting September 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting September 18, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting October 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting November 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting November 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting December 4, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting December 18, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

This material is only a summary; the full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the Monticello School District or on line at www.monticello.k12.mn.us.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 31, 2017

726490