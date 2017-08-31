School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, August 7th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Monday, August 7th, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order – Chair Bill Spartz called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

4. Citizens Comments Monticello resident Scott Hill.

5. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting – July 10, 2017, Special Meeting July 17, 2017, Special Meeting July 31, 2017

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll, and Receipts

C. July Wires

D. Personnel Matters attached

Total Bills $ 6,803,618.87

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton

With board members voting aye: – Opposed none

motion carried. Approved 6-0

6. Presentation of Donations to the District Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donation for board approval.

A. $1,000.00 from the Monticello VFW Auxiliary to the Monticello School District for the Angel Fund Account. Total Donations $ 55,643.22

Approved by: Carol McNaughton Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 6-0

7. Presentation on Solar Program Jamie Borell, a Representative from Innovative Power Systems presented information about their Solar Program.. The information will be presented to the budget committee and will be brought back at a future board meeting.

8. Assign Fund Balance for the Scoreboards Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services requested board approval to assign a fund balance for the district Scoreboards.. The revenue will cover the lease costs and annual maintenance.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Missy Hanson

motion carried. Approved 6-0

9. Designate Bank Signers for the District Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented a Resolution to update authorized bank signatures and electronic wire transfers. An updated resolution is required due to Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Retirement.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

10. Recommendation to Approve 1.0 FTE Kindergarten Teacher for the 2017-18 School Year Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent requested an additional 1.0 FTE Kindergarten Teacher for the 2017-18 School Year, due to increased enrollment and to keep class sizes at 20-22 students.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

11. Recommendation for Sub Rates Effective September 1, 2017 – Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent has reviewed area sub rates and based on his findings he recommended an increase for the secretaries. Currently the secretary rate is $11.25 his recommendation is to increase the secretary rate to $12.00 per hour.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Missy Hanson

motion carried. Approved 6-0

12. Recommendation to Adjust the 2017-18 Calendar for the Eastview Family Center Jim Johnson, Superintendent reported due to construction delays he recommended to delay the Welcome Days and First Day of School for Eastview Education Center. He proposed Welcome Days be September 7th and 8th and the First Day of school be September 11th.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle motion carried. Approved 6-0

13. Recommendation to Approve Amendment Number 4 to the Recreation Agreement with MYHA Jim Johnson, Superintendent reported the district has been working with the Monticello Youth Hockey Association to update the Recreation Agreement. The changes are minor but reflect what has been the districts practice. The changes are:

Add the cap of $100,000.00 for debt service. This is a reasonable number and keeps them from having to continue to put money into an account they cant access. They are already on the hook for any shortfalls at the end of each year.

Adding the word annual to the advertising revenue portion

Changing the word undertake to coordinate because we may not actually do the work.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

14. Naming of the High School Stadium Site Jim Johnson, Superintendent requested the Name of the High School Stadium be called the Monticello Memorial Stadium.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

15. Recommendation to Approve the Separation Agreement between the School District and Jim Johnson, Superintendent Bill Spartz, Board Chair recommended to approve the Separation Agreement between the School District and Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

16. Designate Joe Dockendorf as the District IoWA beginning August 15, 2017 Jim Johnson, Superintendent recommended Joe Dockendorf to be the Districts Individual With Authority (IOWA), this authority will allow Joe to electronically sign items with Minnesota Department of Education.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 6-0

17. Update on Construction/Remodeling Bruce Hanson, Director of Buildings and Grounds gave an update on all the building projects throughout the district. Complete dates are set for August 18th and 19th on most of the projects.

18. Review of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following polices with no changes for board approval.

A. Policy 413 Harassment and Violence

B. Policy 514 Student Bullying Prohibition Policy

C. Policy 518 DNR-DNI Orders

D. Policy 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination

E. Policy 528 Student Parental, Family and Marital Status Nondiscrimination

F. Policy 608 Instructional Services Special Education

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

19. First Reading of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following polices for board review and will presented them for approval at a future board meeting.

A. Policy 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee

B. Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse

C. Policy 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults

D. Policy 430 Authorized Purchases by School Personnel

E. Policy 506 Student Discipline

F. Policy 527 Student Use and Parking of Motor Vehicles; Patrols, Inspections and Searches

G. Policy 551 Early Admission Policy

H. Policy 616 School District System Accountability

20. Additional/Adjusted Board Meeting Dates Additional board meetings were recommended to be added due to the hiring of an interim Superintendent.

A. Special Meeting August 17, 2017 @ 6:30 pm Board Room

B. Special Meeting August 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm Board Room

C. Special Meeting August 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

21. Adjourn 7:50pm

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 6-0

Carol McNaughton

Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates

Special Meeting August 17, 2017 @ 6:30 pm Board Room

Special Meeting August 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting August 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting September 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting September 18, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting October 2, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting November 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting November 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting December 4, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting December 18, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

