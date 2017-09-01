Fabulous Armadillos to headline Riverfest again in 2018

Dilloheads, rejoice.

The Fabulous Armadillos, a wildly popular band based out of St. Cloud, will be back in Monticello in July of 2018 for the annual Riverfest Saturday Night Street Dance. The Fabulous Armadillos will return to Riverfest in 2018 after playing three straight years from 2013 through 2015. (File photo)

Riverfest committee members came to the decision at their annual Riverfest wrap-up party earlier this month. The Armadillos performed at Riverfest for three straight years from 2013 until 2015, and 2018 Riverfest Chair Mick Maher said they have brought in some of the biggest crowds in event history.

“By and large they’ve been the best attended shows,” said Maher, pointing out that the Monticello Lions track attendance largely by beer sales.

The Saturday night street dance is put on by the Monticello Lions, and is one of the few community festival concerts in the area to remain free of charge. It’s a big point of pride to the local Lions.

“We’re one of a few communities that have it free of charge and we want to keep it that way,” said Maher. “It’s kind of our gift to the community.”

Maher and Tommy Grossnickle, the Riverfest band liaison, said that every band they’ve had in recent years has been fantastic, but that the Armadillos are definitely the band that the most people clamor for.

“The crowd response that I hear, and that other people on our committee hear, has always been very positive for those guys,” said Maher.

“Everybody said you gotta bring back the Armadillos,” said Grossnickle. “That’s what people demanded.”

The show remains a long ways away, but Riverfest committee members are looking to get the word out early this year, in hopes that Dilloheads (what the Fabulous Armadillos website calls its traveling fan base) will travel from all over to attend the 2018 street dance.

“We really want to get people from all over,” said Grossnickle.

Monticello Riverfest will run from Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15 in 2018. The Saturday night street dance will take place on July 14.

