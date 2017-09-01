Senior center serves 260 at pie and ice cream social

Woody and Shirley Halland and Barm and Tom Sipe shared conversation long after the pie is gone at the Monticello Senior Center Pie & Ice Cream Social last week. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

By Pam Loidolt

Monticello Times

We served 260 people some delicious pie at the senior center Pie & Ice Cream Social fundraiser last week. I want to thank all you wonderful people who donated pies, ice cream, and money for this annual event. I also want to thank all the terrific volunteers who helped make it possible and the County Line Square Dancers for providing such great entertainment. The next senior center fundraiser will be a Dad’s Belgian Waffles breakfast on October 15, so please mark your calendar.

September 13 is the date of the next senior center potluck dinner. This is the day that September birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated and the dinner starts at noon. Everyone is invited and are asked to bring a dish of food to share. Accordion player George Jundt will entertain the group after dinner.

Award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman will take you on a rural journey around Minnesota exploring the most iconic silos and windmills. Doug’s photos and stories remind us of Minnesota’s rich agricultural heritage. This session will be offered free of charge on Friday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m. People are asked to sign up if they plan to attend and can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000.

You can also give us a call if you want to go on the next casino trip we are sponsoring. You can ride the coach bus to Grand Casino Hinckley on Monday, September 11. The bus will depart the west entrance of the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 4:30 p.m. There is a $16 charge to ride the bus and everyone going will receive $20 in Grand Play.

Do you play Pickleball? This game offers people the chance to get some good exercise and have a lot of fun. It is a racquet sport that is played in the community center gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00-9:30 a.m. and is for all skill levels of play. The gym is reserved on Mondays from 7:00-9:30 a.m. for intermediate and advanced Pickleball play. The games on Mondays have high intensity, more partner strategy and finesse play. There is no charge for members of the Monticello Community Center and the daily rate applies to non-members.

Painters using all mediums are invited to the newly forming senior center Painters Group. The group will meet in the senior center Activity Room on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. starting September 5. Bring your own materials and learn from each other. You can call the senior center for more information.

The senior center choir, the River City Ramblers, has been around under the competent direction of Sharon Werner for many years. The choir meets at the senior center to practice on Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and has occasional performances around the area. If you like to sing and have a good time, I encourage you to check out the Ramblers.

After taking the summer off, the senior center Donut League is about to resume. This non-sanctioned bowling league meets at River City Extreme on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and will start on September 6. People bowl two games and can enjoy coffee and donuts. The charge is $8.50 per week and you only pay for the times you are there. Shoe rental is also included in the charge.

There is no charge for people to attend the Parkinson Support Group, which will meet on Tuesday, September 5 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group is designed for people with Parkinson Disease and their care partners, is professionally facilitated, and offers both support and education.

Three card tournaments were held at the senior center last week. Gerald Cramer was the winner of the cribbage tournament, with John Otterson coming in second place and Marv Kuechle third. The winner of the 500 tournament was Ellie Rademacher. Al Bienias came in second place and Ted Herbes third. Gladys Bitzer won the last euchre tournament, with Kenny Goodale coming in second and Clint Lambert third. People really do have fun when they play. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and they must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee.

A card game that was recently added to the senior center calendar is Hand and Foot. This game is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and people age 55+ are welcome to come and play. Whether you are familiar with the game or want to learn, come to the center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. to check it out.

Please note that the senior center will be closed on Labor Day, September 4. I hope you have a fun and safe holiday.

Activities the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 7:

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – Senior center closed

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot, Painters Group; 1:30 p.m. Parkinson Support Group; 2 p.m. line dancing

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu the week of September 4:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – fried fish, potato, cole slaw, vegetable, dinner roll

Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable

Fri. – bowl of chicken wild rice soup, dinner roll

Pam Loidolt is the director of the Monticello Senior Center