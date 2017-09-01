Sondra Lee (Wilken) Walters

Sondra Walters, age 82, of Monticello, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 29, 2017.

Sondra was born January 28, 1935 to George Lewis Wilken and Gertrude Stevers Wilken of Monticello, MN. She grew up and lived her whole life in Monticello where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Sondra graduated from Monticello High School in 1953.

After graduating, she briefly moved to the cities to work for General Mills. It wasn’t long and Sondra met the love of her life. She married Perry Lee Walters April 1, 1955 at St. Peters Parsonage. From there she and Perry created the legacy of raising their six children, Michael, Vicki, Scott, Christopher, Mark and Brenda. She loved her life on the farm where she created countless memories and traditions.

Upon the passing of her husband on August 31, 1978, Sondra moved into town with her remaining children. But she remained a country girl at heart. She loved fishing and spending time in the outdoors. Her heart was happiest spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a constant presence, their biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her home had a revolving door where there was a constant flow of love, laughter and family. She was always baking cookies with her grandchildren, adding a new addition to her flower garden and to hosting her annual family Christmas Eve dinner.

Sondra loved playing countless card games with her sisters. The four girls shared an inseparable bond and were affectionately referred to as “The Wilken Girls.”

The one constant in her life was her faith in God and devotion to the church.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Debbie) Walters of Coon Rapids, Christopher (Marcia) Walters of Monrovia, CA, Mark (Barb) Walters of Monticello; daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Havel of Grand Rapids, MN; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Lee Walters; daughter, Vicki Lee (Walters) Palmer; son, Scott Steven Walters.

Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran, 413 – 3rd St. E., Monticello, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Private family interment at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello, MN.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918

www.petersongrimsmochapel.com