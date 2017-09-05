Amy Mary Cox, 45, of Blaine, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on September 1, 2017 at the J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice Center in Brooklyn Park.

She was born December 17, 1971 in Coon Rapids to Janet (Alan) Maus and Doug (Linda) Burkholder.

Amy is survived by her parents; two daughters, Darian Cox of Watertown, South Dakota and Talia Cox of Bemidji, Minnesota; three sisters, Carmen (Brett) Maki, Beth (Floyd) De Boer, and Amy (Scott) Marks; four brothers, Scott (Melanie) Maus, Doug (Janet) Burkholder, David (Tina) Burkholder, and Dannie Burkholder (Alicia Mooney); longtime friend John Sager; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 8th from 5-8 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello, MN 55362. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jedidiah Scharmer officiating.