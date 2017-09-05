George B. Phillips

George was born in Brookings, South Dakota on October 23, 1921. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1943 and left immediately for the Marine Corps. He served as a first lieutenant in the artillery in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he came to Minneapolis and was associated with Pillsbury Mills and the Royal Typewriter Co.

In December 1949, he married Carolyn Lungwitz and they lived in St. Louis Park. In July 1954, he joined the Wright County State Bank in Monticello. George served on many county, state, and national banking committees; including the Minnesota Bankers Association Board of Directors. Locally, he served on the City Council and on the Hospital Board for 16 years, ending as Chairman. He was a member of the Monticello American Legion Post #260 since 1955. Also, he was a member of Rotary, acting as President in 1963.

George retired in 1992 when the Wright County State Bank was sold to Marquette Bank.

George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolyn; sons, Brad and Bryan (Gladis Romero-Phillips); grandchildren, Sarah and Ben Phillips; brothers-in-law, Dale Lungwitz and Jim (Kay) Lungwitz; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway St., Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery, Monticello, MN.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918

www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com