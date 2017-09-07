Erma Pauline Dean, 88

Ermghart Pauline Dean was born on March 12, 1929 in Wolsey, South Dakota to Carl & Martha (Kowalke) Colburn. Erma was the 5th of 7 children. She attended Artesian High School thru the 10th grade. Later in life she received her G.E.D.

On Sept. 28, 1945, She was united in marriage to Francis Kenton Dean in Pipestone, MN. After Francis returned from the Army; they farmed in Artesian, where they were blessed with 4 children; Daisy, Kenton, Karla, & Laura. All born in Mitchell. The family lived in St. Paul, MN, for several years before moving to Circle Pines, MN in 1958. They raised their family there until Francis was relocated by his job to Indianappolis, IN. After several years they moved back to Circle Pines then eventually returned to Artesian, South Dakota, where they retired.

In 2007, Francis passed. Erma lived in Artesian for several years alone before moving to McGregor, MN to be near Kenton and Deborah’s family. After her health farther declined she relocated in Monticello, MN where she lived near Daisy English and her family, granddaughter Rosalie (English) & John Bell, great-grandsons, Avery and Tanner. With Karla residing in St. Paul.

Erma lived 3 1/2 yeras at Centra-Care Health Center. She peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Corinthians 5:1.4

For we know that if our earthly house, thistent, is destroyed, we have a building from God a house not made with hands eternal ini the heavens.

For we who are in this tent groan, being burdened, not because we want to be unclothed, but further clothes, that mortality may be swallowed up by life. (eternal)

Revelation 22:5

There shall be no night there. They need no lamp nor light of the sun, for the Lord God gives them light. And they shall reign forever and ever.

Proceeding Erma in death were her husband Francis, daughter, Laura Lee Dunell, parents, Carl and Martha Colburn, in-laws, Russel and Margaret Dean, Walter Dean, Darrel Krusmark, Irvine Flettre, Frank Krauter; siblings, Rosalie Colburn, Rueben (Eileen) Colburn, Mable (Bob) Tuinmel, Frieda (John) Krantz, Marvin (Maxine) Colburn.

Erma is survived by her son; Kenton (Deborah) Dean; daughters; Daisy English; Karla Dean; grandchidlren; Rosalie (John) Bell; Deanna Hagen, Jesse (Meredith) Dean, April (Brian) Jeppson; great grandchildren; Avery, Tanner, Mike Jr. Cody, Charlie, Connor, Kevin, Hans, Emalynn, Genevieve; sisters, Agnes Krauter, and a host of beloved neices, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of her life service was held at Centra Care on Saturday, August 5 at a preplanned “Colburn” family reunion with her immediate family, sister, nieces and nephews in attendence.