For the record: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Wright County

Attorney’s Report

William Joseph Daiker, 57, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 22 for probation violations for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 20 days jail and 30 days on electronic home monitoring.

Wesley Allen Haflich, 35, of St. Michael, sentenced Aug. 22 for gross misdemeanor giving false information to a peace officer to 15 days jail.

Travis Austin Hansen, 27, of Monticello, sentenced Aug. 28 for probation violations for felony burglary in the third degree to 45 days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to 45 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony theft to 45 days jail, concurrent.

Elliot James Nelson, 26, of Maple Lake, sentenced Aug. 29 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, have no same or similar violations.

Wayne Robert Nelson, 59, of Monticello, sentenced Aug. 22 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Shawn Robert Payne, 53, of Maple Lake, sentenced Aug. 25 for gross misdemeanor violation of a no contact order to 365 days jail.

Allen Bennett Smith, 38, of Big Lake, sentenced Aug. 24 for probation violations for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail.

Benton Edward Sothman, 20, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 28 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 45 days jail.

Daniel Lee Westphal, 35, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 28 for probation violations for gross misdemeanor controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 300 days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for gross misdemeanor second degree refusal to submit to testing to 365 days jail, concurrent.

Raymond Chester Zandstra, 64, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 22 for probation violations for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 1 day jail.

Wright County

Sheriff’s Report

Nicholas Scott Louden, 26, of Big Lake, was arrested Aug. 28 in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21.

Lashley Lea Thielen, 29, of Big Lake, was arrested Aug. 28 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Anthony Koster, 35, of Albertville, was arrested Aug. 29 in Albertville on a Sherburne County warrant for a weapons violation.

Christopher Mathias Klein, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 29 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for third degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

Justin Ole Doust, 42, of Little Falls, was arrested Aug. 29 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Emily Nicole Hedstrom, 28, Little Falls, was arrested Aug. 29 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

George Thomas Holmes, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 30 in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for first degree DWI violations.

David Jeffrey Scherr, 30, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 30 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI violations.

Dustin Thomas Klatt, 24, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 30 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Camron Michael Peirce, 31, of Big Lake, was arrested Aug. 30 in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation.

Kala Arcangel Gillan, 22, of Fridley, was arrested Aug. 31 in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Lynn Anne Schacht, 48, of Monticello, was arrested Aug. 31 in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for third degree DWI violations.

Jeremy Woodrow Lange, 42, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 1 in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

Cory Michael Cartney, 44, of Otsego, was arrested Sept. 1 in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.

Jordan Alexander Mattila, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested Sept. 1 in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Tyler Senear, 31, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 2 in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for obstruction of legal process.

Susan Marie Mayer, 42, of Plymouth, was arrested Sept. 2 in Monticello on the charges of third degree DWI and an interlock violation.

Shelby Lynn Johnson, 21, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 3 in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI.

Kurk Larz Ostby, 26, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 3 in Monticello on the charge of second degree DWI.

David Bruce White, 42, of Columbia Heights, was arrested Sept. 4 in Monticello on Hennepin County and Ramsey County warrants for theft.

Travis Paul Christ Padgett, 29, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 4 in Monticello on Wright County and Stearns County warrants for check forgery.

There were 28 property damage accidents, 7 personal injury accidents, 1 hit and run accidents and 2 car deer accidents.

There were 4 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 84 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Monticello

Fire Report

14 firefighters responded to a rollover car accident in the 1700 block of 127th St. at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 1.

13 firefighters responded to a rollover car accident in the 5100 block of Cty. Rd. 37 at 4:23 a.m. Sept. 3.

12 firefighters responded to a car/motorcycle accident near Cty. Rd. 37 and Hwy. 25 at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 3.