Magic scoreboard: Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

Football

Monticello fell to Hutchinson, 34-6, in its season opener last Friday.

Playing at Hutchinson, Monti fell behind 20-0 late in the second quarter before striking for a touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Ethan Bosacker to Luke Henline. Hutch scored the only two touchdowns of the second half to pull away from Monticello.

Monti gained just 111 yards of total offense in the contest, led by 36 yards rushing and 27 yards receiving for Tyler Jassmann.

Monti hosts Elk River at 7 p.m. Friday.

Boys Cross Country

Monticello totaled 107 places to finish fourth out of 10 teams at the Maple Lake Invitational last Friday morning.

Running the first 5K race of the year, Monti placed three kids inside the top-20, and all five scoring runners finished within the top 31 at the event. Eighth-grader Marcus Guertin was particularly impressive, coming across the line first for Monticello and 13th overall with a time of 17:47.2. Logan Wright (17:58.6) also broke 18 minutes and finished 15th, while Marcus LaVallee joined them in the top-20 with a 19th place finish. Zack Revenig and Eli Scaffer finished 29th and 31st respectively to round out the scoring for Monti.

Monticello hosts the Monticello Invite at Bertram Regional Park this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The boys varsity race is scheduled for 11:35 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Monticello placed ninth in a strong field of competitors at the Irish Invitational in Rosemount last Friday. The Magic totaled 277 places, which put them in a tie with eighth-place Lakeville North at the 22-team invite. Monti lost the tiebreaker, finishing in ninth place. Minnetonka won the meet with 53 total places. Sophomore Elise Yeager led Monticello at the two-mile event, coming in 14th overall with a time of 12:05.9. Freshman Gabriella Witschen finished 24th overall with a time of 12:25.3. Kaelin McDermott finished 62nd, Ashanti Guertin was 76th and Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte, an eighth-grader, finished 101st.

Monticello hosts the Monticello Invite at Bertram Regional Park this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The girls varsity race is scheduled for noon.

Girls Swimming and Diving

Monticello started its season in fine fashion last week, rolling past Foley in the opening dual of the year.

Monti rolled its lead all the way up to 105-67 before swimming the final event as an exhibition.

Monticello won 9 of the 11 events they entered at the meet. Five different swimmers won individual events for Monti, with both Grace Farnsworth and Alyssa Eckstein picking up two wins a piece.

Farnsworth won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.97, and the 100 fly with a time of 59.21 seconds, more than six seconds ahead of second place. Eckstein won both the 200 IM (2:14.7) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.79), both in dominating fashion.

Monti will host Cambridge-Isanti at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Monticello Middle School pool.

Volleyball

Monticello fell to Rocori by a 3-1 score in their lone match of the past week. The Magic, 1-2 on the season, were scheduled to compete at Becker at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, after this edition of the Monticello Times went to press.

Monti is home tonight for a 7 o’clock showdown with Big Lake at Monticello High School.

Girls Soccer

Monti split a pair of games during the past week, falling 2-0 to Waconia before beating Becker 3-0 to move to 3-1 on the season. Monti was scheduled to host Rockford at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Monti will be back in action tonight, when they play at Big Lake at 5 o’clock.