Monticello City Council approves wider driveways

City of Monticello residents had their voices heard at last Monday’s Monticello City Council meeting – and in the end, the council agreed with those voices.

The city council veered away from staff and planning commission recommendations to approve amending Monticello’s driveway ordinance to allow wider driveways at nearly all properties in Monticello.

The council voted 3-2 to change the ordinance from 24’ at the road and property line to 28 feet wide at the road, with a taper allowed to 30 feet at the property line.

“You’re going to find that the majority of the people of the community are going to be happy with their 24 foot driveway,” said Mayor Brian Stumpf. “It’s the few that need that extra space for maneuvering. I mean vehicles are bigger, you have more people with trailers, and ice castles, and what have you, and they need the maneuverability.”

The issue came up at council after a few people had voiced their concerns over the limits of a 24’ wide driveway. Expanding vehicle size, and the rise in popularity of three-car garages, was putting the squeeze on space for some residents.

Angela Schumann, community development director, told the council last Monday that city staff understood those concerns, but for a number of reasons, it had been their recommendation that the ordinance width remain at 24 feet.

“We believe that that area serves a public purpose,” said Schumann, of the boulevard area between the road and a resident’s property line. “It’s part of the public right away.”

Schumann said the boulevard, which would be reduced in space by expanding driveways, provides area for snow storage, green space, home for utility structure, and space for on-street parking. She added that increasing driveway width would lead to increased stormwater run-off.

The planning commission agreed with staff’s concerns related to increasing the width at the road, but believed residents could benefit from an increased width at the property line (typically beginning 10 to 15 feet from the road). They voted unanimously to recommend leaving the ordinance at 24’ width at the road, but extending the width to 30’ at the property line.

Several council members voiced their concern that if they don’t adjust the ordinance, residents will simply ignore the ordinance and widen their driveways anyway – as the ordinance is challenging to consistently enforce.

“It’s not setting a good precedent. People will do whatever they can get away with, instead of having a realistic ordinance that fits our community,” said Jim Davidson. “I don’t think this is a realistic ordinance, personally.”

Lloyd Hilgart said he didn’t believe it would be that beneficial to adjust the width at the property line while leaving the width at the road in place.

“That really doesn’t solve much, to me,” said Hilgart. “The driveways are 30 feet long, your vehicles are 20 feet long. By the time you can even get out of the garage to start the turn, you’re already on the grass almost.”

Stumpf felt similarly to both Hilgart and Davidson.

“I’m certainly not advocating for a 31.5 foot driveway at the base,” said Stump. “I think people are looking for the flexibility.”

The mayor continued, voicing his opinion that a width of 28 feet at the road was a happy medium to him.

“An extra four feet would certainly give people the flexibility to maneuver their vehicles around the way they need to without driving over the grass and wrecking the grass,” said Stumpf.

A motion to amend the ordinance to 28’ at the road and 30’ at the property line moved to a vote without any dissenting discussion from the council, and passed by a 3-2 margin with Stumpf, Hilgart and Davidson voting in favor while Bill Fair and Charlotte Gabler voted against amending the ordinance in said fashion.

