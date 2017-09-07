Westbound I-94 closed following serious accident involving military bus

Westbound Interstate 94, west of County Road 19 between Monticello and Albertville, is closed due to a crash.

A serious crash involving a military bus and semi truck happened on I-94 between Monticello and Albertville just before noon today. A passer-by phone video showed the bus tipped over with first responders attending to several victims.

Reports are indicating that the bus was a military bus on its way to a training site near Fargo, and had recently left an airbase, and that the bus was rear-ended by the semi, with six people injured.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was responding to the crash along with the Monticello Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol, among others.

The public information officer for the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted that AirCare was used to transport one patient, and that the patient was conscious at the scene.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a release saying that Westbound I-94 is currently backed up beyond the I-94/County Road 19 interchange, near the Albertville Outlet Mall. Eastbound I-94 is currently backed up beyond the I-94/County Road 75 interchange in Monticello, and motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Those who must travel I-94 between Albertville and Monticello should slow down, be prepared to stop and expect major delays. Westbound I-94 will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.