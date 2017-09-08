Russell’s on the Lake to continue Senior Center partnership

By Pam Loidolt

Senior Center

Many people have asked me if since Russell’s on the Lake has changed hands our Dinner Program will continue to serve meals on Wednesdays. And I am happy to say yes! I had the honor of meeting Larry Speer, the new owner, and he is totally on board with our program. Isn’t that great? We are very lucky to have four restaurants provide high-quality meals for the senior center. The owners and staff are so easy to work with. Delicious meals are served at the center Tuesday thru Friday at noon and the cost is just $4. Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday by Russell’s on the Lake, Thursday by VFW Post 8731, and Friday by the Cornerstone Café. If you haven’t joined us for a meal yet, I highly encourage you to do so. People do need to sign up at least one day in advance by 1 p.m., 763-295-2000, and do have to pay for the meals they order.

We do want to thank Russell Vetsch and Darek Vetsch and their staff for the time they were involved in providing meals for our Dinner Program. They were always extremely accommodating and helpful, which was very much appreciated. I hope the next phase of their lives is great.

I would like to invite you to the monthly noon potluck dinner at the center on September 13. That is the day that this month’s birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated. Everyone is invited and are asked to bring a dish of food to share. Accordion player George Jundt will entertain the group after dinner.

Volunteers are needed to fill two seats on the Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors. These are three-year terms, which will begin on January 1, 2018 and the election will take place on September 22. Nominees need to have participated in center activities a minimum of 12 times over the past year. Letters of Intent are required and available at the center. The letter needs to be turned in by September 8, so if this position interests you, please contact us soon.

If gardening interests you, consider coming to the last senior center sponsored Q&A session with Master Gardeners of this year. They will be at the center on Friday, September 15 at 12:30 p.m. to meet with people. You can bring your questions and/or good ideas with you.

Bring a friend with you and come to a presentation given by award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman. Doug will take you on a rural journey around Minnesota exploring the most iconic silos and windmills. Doug’s photos and stories remind us of Minnesota’s rich agricultural heritage. This session will be offered free of charge on Friday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Eight August Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Lenore Johnson, Paul & Dianne Klein, Karen Kuhn, Sue Nielsen, Guy & Marlene Petersen, and Pete Stupar. Sue’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program meal ticket. Stop by to pick up a September Trivia Contest sheet and challenge yourself.

Gayle Lynch won the bridge tournament held last week, with Mike Havlik coming in second place and John Halvorson and Bob Steele tying for third. The winner of the last cribbage tournament was Earl Austad. John Otterson came in second place and Bob Mueller third. Katie Sterriker won the last euchre tournament. Ann Ramerth came in second place, with Dick Kantor and Bob Kuechle tying for third.

Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will head to the Elk River Activity Center on Monday, September 11 to take on the Silver Snookers in the monthly team pool tournament. The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and the winner will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters – let’s get that plaque back!

Grandparents Day is on September 10 and I wish all you grandmas and grandpas a good one!

Activities the week of Sept. 7-14:

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool, Icons on the Farm; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – 7 a.m. advanced Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9:30 a.m. team pool tournament; 1 p.m. bridge tournament; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament, State Capital tour; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot, Painters Group; 2 p.m. line dancing

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; noon Birthday & Anniversary potluck; 1 p.m. 500

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 10 a.m. Photo Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu the week of September 11:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – beef lo mein, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – potluck today

Thurs. – turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll

Fri. – lite chicken stir fry over rice, dinner roll

Pam Loidolt is the director at the Monticello Senior Center