Clarence “COO” O. Olson

Clarence “COO” Oliver Olson, age 100 of Becker, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at the Monticello Care Center.

Clarence was born November 10, 1916, in Becker, MN and was the oldest of 10. His siblings were Marvin (Mavis), Merlin (Phoebe), Dwight (Bernice), Lester (Phyllis), Ethel (Stub), Harriet (Woodrow), Arlene (Ronald), Leona (Tony), and Audrey (Herb).

Clarence married Grace Hurt on May 6, 1936 and together they had seven children. He worked many years on the family farm; milking cows and raising crops. Later he built houses, pole barns, sheds, etc. His many interests included fishing (anywhere they were biting), playing cards, bowling and golfing.

Clarence is survived by his six children, Judy (Donald), Robert (Susan), Rosemary (Robert), Jim (Yvette), Barbara (Phillip), and Richard (Bonnie); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Ethel and Arlene.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace; son, Michael; grandson, Matthew; granddaughter, Julie; as well as his siblings, Marvin, Merlin, Dwight, Lester, Harriet, Leona, and Audrey.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 16, from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. at the Becker Baptist Church, 11951 Hancock St. in Becker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Lake Lions (Clarence was a charter member) or the St. Croix Hospice program (Plymouth, MN).

Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel-Monticello, 763-295-2918.