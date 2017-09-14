City council approves preliminary tax levy of $9.547 million

The Monticello City Council set a preliminary tax levy of $9.547 million Monday night, matching the amount recommended by Finance Director Wayne Oberg.

That total, which is a 4.3 percent increase from last year’s $9.15 million levy, did not budget for any of the add-on items that were identified by Oberg.

The council had until the end of September to pass a preliminary levy, and now has until December to pass a final levy. The final levy can be lower than the preliminary levy, but it can not be higher.

For that reason, council member Bill Fair initially suggested passing a levy of $9.8 million, and using the time between now and December to determine what “extra items” should be added to the budget and what should be left out.“My position is we go in on the high side,” said Fair. “I’m encouraging us to get together and have a significant workshop where we can go over all the numbers with the department heads.”

But after two failed motions that allowed for some of those “extras,” Councilor Lloyd Hilgart suggested a budget that was comparatively more lean, and void of the “add ons.”

“I’m making a motion for what was suggested by our finance director,” said Hilgart, adding that Monti has leftover money from this year, a number he estimated at $300,000, that could be put toward some of the extras on Oberg’s spreadsheet.

Fair seconded the motion, but said he still supported a higher preliminary levy to leave the council some wiggle room.

“I think we might be shortchanging ourselves,” said Fair.

The motion went to a vote, getting the support of Hilgart, Fair, and Jim Davidson to pass by a 3-2 margin.

Following the vote, Mayor Brian Stumpf suggested that the work was just beginning for council and the city.

“Put your thinking hats on and figure out where some of this money is going to come from,” said Stumpf.

Some of the items that were listed under “Other” on the spreadsheet, and not factored into the preliminary levy, include: a deputy fire chief ($105,000), public arts programming ($30,000), park surveillance camera ($10,000), banners for the city ($30,000), and a facilities need study ($65,000).

One of the big adjustments that did factor into the levy at an estimated cost of $53,000 was the decision to add four additional police hours to the contract between Monticello and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, beginning July 1, 2018. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office came to council this summer with the proposal to increase hours as a preemptive measure rather than a reactive move. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has been contracted for 48 hours per day in Monticello since 2014. Prior to that, they provided 52 hours from the middle of 2008 through 2013. The plan is for them to return to 52 hours per day beginning in the middle of 2018.

Some of the other expenditures that were factored into the levy increase include wage step adjustments, wage market adjustments, police inflation, Wright County Area Transportation (WCAT) funding, firefighter gear, and a public works director/engineer.

Monticello’s tax capacity is set to increase once again in 2018, due largely to improvements at the Xcel Energy Nuclear Plant, as well as commercial construction and increases in property values. The county auditor estimates the 2018 tax capacity at $29.6 million, a $2 million increase from 2017. Excel contributed $590,000, or 30 percent of that increase.

The preliminary levy would lower the current tax capacity rate to 33.384 from 34.188 percent. Tax capacity rates are a result of dividing the property tax levies submitted by taxing authorities (school district, county, city/township, etc.) by the overall/total tax capacity value for that taxing jurisdiction.

Monticello has the lowest tax capacity rates in Wright County, with only St. Michael and Otsego coming close.

Tax rates will also go down for Monticello property owners, with the city able to take advantage of the increase in tax capacity.

Prior to approving the preliminary levy, the council also approved a special HRA levy for the EDA Monday night, of $323,000. That was the maximum levy allowable by statute, and a 15.4 percent increase over the 2015 HRA levy.

“The EDA has indicated that its intent is to continue its work downtown,” said Angela Schumann, Monticello community development director. “These funding dollars will serve that need.”

The preliminary levy set by the council Monday night will be used to send Truth-In-Taxation notices to property owners in November. The final property tax levy must be certified to the county auditor by late December.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]