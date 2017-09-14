Downtown redevelopment passes through planning commission

Vicki Ikeogu

Monticello Times

Residents of Monticello are one step closer to adopting a new vision for the city’s downtown. In a unanimous vote by the planning commission at its Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting, commissioners voted to approve the small area study for Monticello’s downtown.

The plan, developed by the city in conjunction with consulting firm Cuningham Group, has outlined four key principles Monticello should adopt to maintain an economically vibrant downtown: shifting the downtown core from Pine Street and Broadway Street to Walnut Street and Broadway Street; reuniting the community’s engagement with the river; improving Pine Street; and infilling current lots within the downtown area with new businesses. This graphic divides up several of the different areas of outdoor focus for the redevelopment of downtown Monticello. (Graphics Courtesy City of Monticello/Cuningham Group/Tangible Consulting Services)

“The basic mission is that downtown is for everybody,” said Andrew Dresdner, Cuningham Group consultant. “It is unique from the rest of the city and that’s what makes it special.”

Dresdner said the new plan for downtown would rely heavily on partnerships between the city and private investors with a majority of the changes occurring incrementally.

“Basically, we are building off of what people love about Monticello,” he said.

The downtown small area study outlines a long-term plan for the city. The plan focuses a lot of attention to walkability and creating a more pedestrian-friendly experience. In addition, the study includes the possibility of housing developments returning to the downtown core in quarter-block to half-block increments.

But the addition of housing and parking for those new residents had many business owners concerned about the already tight-squeezed parking situation in downtown.

Ace Hardware owner Shawn Grady stated the plan did not adequately address his concerns over the cramped parking conditions.

“As I look at this plan it hinges on bringing in a lot of high density residential (to the core),” Grady said. “And that’s fine, but you’re putting that residential in the existing parking lots. And so what’s going to happen is that those of us who have privately held parking for our businesses and our tenants who reside in our buildings are going to experience the parking squeeze.”

Grady said the idea of shared parking between businesses and the city as proposed in the plan would be difficult to implement as the supply of parking spaces downtown shrinks and the demand for parking grows.

“There are going to be those instances where you are going to need more parking,” Grady said. “What we are looking at here is a situation where we are saying let’s get rid of a chunk of parking and just assume that we can co-mingle. The tighter you make the parking the more the problem will exist.” Preliminary ideas for improving the downtown have included adding a fountain, a brewpub, a homemade candy and sandwich shop, and an ice cream vendor near West and East Bridge Parks or an outdoor amphitheater. This graphic shows a transformed area around West Bridge Park.

Other issues brought up by residents in the public hearing were related to traffic. Several business owners expressed concern over the plan’s heavy focus on pedestrians and felt the plan did not address the automotive-centric nature of Monticello.

Jon Murray, co-owner of Lucille Murray’s Studio of Dance indicated in addition to the parking squeeze, the plan has some work to do when it comes to addressing traffic congestion.

“We have a lot of 3-year-old kids that are coming to dance at our studio,” Murray said. “I’m pleased to see that somebody is making an effort to look at traffic on Broadway. I don’t know if what you have up there is feasible but what I do know is that if this plan does come to fruition we have to do something. Especially if we say we want it to be a walkable experience for everybody.”

Planning Commission Chair Brad Fyle stated he was skeptical if everything in the downtown small area study could be implemented in the future.

“I think you did a great job with the plan, but as far as implementing it all, I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen,” Fyle said. “I think it is something Monticello can try for but I don’t think it’s cast in cement. There will be exceptions throughout the whole process.”

City council liaison Charlotte Gabler said the process for implementing the plan if adopted would involve cooperation from the city, administration and business owners to bring the plan’s vision to life.

“The (2010) plan was more about retail and those types of things,” Gabler said. “This one is a little more housing orientated. But at the same time, you can mesh both (the 2010 and 2017 plans) together. And if we don’t like it, in 5 years we can amend the plan one more time. Cities do that all the time.”

Commissioner Sam Murdoff motioned to approved the plan.

The next stop for the downtown small area study is the city council.

Vicki Ikeogu is a freelance reporter for the Monticello Times