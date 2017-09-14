Flu shots available at senior center Sept. 29

By Pam Loidolt

Senior Center

Flu season will unfortunately soon be upon us and we have an opportunity to help protect you. Flu shots will be given at the senior center on Friday, September 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. and appointments are not required. Anyone age 3+ is eligible to get a shot. Health insurance companies, including Medicare, will be billed for this service, so be sure to bring your insurance card with you. The cost to get this shot is $36 for people without insurance.

The senior center election and Annual Meeting are coming up fast too. All members of the Monticello Senior Center are encouraged to vote in the election to fill two Board of Directors positions. To be a member, people must be at least 55 years old and have participated in senior center activities a minimum of 12 times during the past year. The election will be held on Friday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Absentee ballots are available for those unable to vote in person.

The Annual Meeting will also take place on Friday, September 22 and will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the senior center can come and vote and then stay for the meeting. Activity and financial reports will be given during the meeting and election results will be announced. Members are also able to bring up senior center issues they wish to discuss. If you are coming to the meeting, why not sign up to eat dinner at the center that day?

September 28 is the date of the next senior center dance and it will be held at VFW Post 8731. The music will be provided by Michael James and Midi from 1-4 p.m. There is a $7 admission charge, which includes a lunch served at 3 p.m. People do have a lot of fun at our dances – hope to see you there!

People enjoy coming to the movies that we play at the center each month. The next one we will be showing on the community center’s big screen is, “Megan Leavey,” which is based on a true story. In this moving drama, marine corporal Megan Leavey bonds with a military dog named Rex as the pair detect explosives in Iraq. When Leavey is injured and forced to return home, she vows to cut through the military’s red tape to adopt Rex. “Megan Leavey” will be shown at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27 and is rated PG-13. And of course, we always serve fresh popcorn.

We always have such cute pictures come in for our annual Grandchild Photo Contest. Grandparents can bring in a picture of their grandchild or great grandchild by September 21. The pictures will be displayed September 22-28 and the winners will be announced during dinner on the 28th. Categories include, “Beautiful Eyes,” “Funny Photo,” and “Say Cheese.” One photo per grandparent please. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions.

You can also call us to sign up for the monthly card tournaments we sponsor, which include 500, bridge, cribbage, and euchre. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and you must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee. Jess James was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Bill Lansing came in second and Chris Maas third. Bob Mueller won the last euchre tournament, with Myrna Kuechle coming in second place and Pete Stupar third.

The senior center Book Club meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. The group will meet on Saturday, September 16 at 9:30 a.m. and the book they will be discussing is, “Loving Frank.” New members are welcome so if you are at all interested in the Book Club, please come to this meeting and check it out.

Another senior center activity that meets on a monthly basis is the Lunch Bunch. The group meets at a local restaurant at 11:30 a.m. and the destination on Monday, September 18 is the Cornerstone Café. People order what they wish from the menu and enjoy conversation with others. Please call us at 763-295-2000 if you plan to go so the group knows whom to expect.

Do you like to paint pictures? Painters using all mediums are invited to the newly formed senior center Painters Group. The group meets in the senior center Activity Room on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. You are encouraged to bring your own materials and learn from each other.

The calendar hanging in my office said this past Tuesday was “National Day of Encouragement.” With everything going on in our nation and the world right now, we sure could all use some, don’t you think? Hope you have a great week.

Activities the week of Sept. 14-21:

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 10 a.m. Photo Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool, Icons on the Farm; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – 7 a.m. advanced Pickleball; 9 a.m. driver’s class; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot, Painters Group; 2 p.m. line dancing

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu the week of September 18:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – chicken mixed vegetables, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – Italian meatloaf, twice baked mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll

Thurs. – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll

Fri. – assorted wraps, cole slaw, tortilla chips, pickle