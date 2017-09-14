Magic scoreboard: September 14

Girls Tennis

Monticello picked up its first Mississippi 8 win of the season this past week, edging past North Branch 4-3 last Thursday. Monti won three singles matches, including a 6-1, 6-0 win from Emma Garnier-Chevassus at No. 1 singles. Lexi Dockendorf and Chloe Leach also won at singles. Hannah Daniels and Gina Bourgeois picked up the clinching win on the doubles side, topping their North Branch opponents 6-0, 6-4. Monti dropped matches to St. Michael-Albertville, Big Lake, Becker, and Willmar during the week.

The Magic are back in action today, when they host Buffalo at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monti picked up five-set wins against both Becker and Big Lake last week, before competing at the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament this past weekend, where they beat Little Falls and dropped matches to Holdingford, Kimball and Dassel-Cokato.

Monticello hosts Princeton tonight at 7 o’clock at Monticello High School.

Boys Soccer

Monti saw its unbeaten start come to a halt last week, in a 5-2 loss to Rockford. Adam Tuffs and Logan Lenneman scored goals in the game, but Monti allowed 15 shots as they fell in the non-conference contest.

The Magic bounced back Thursday to defeat Big Lake 3-0. Jacob Keller scored a goal and had an assist in the game, while Jesus Espinoza and Bailey Geyen-Helget each added a goal as well.

Monti, which was set to host STMA Tuesday night after this edition went to press, will be back on the road tonight to take on Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

The Magic went 2-0 during the past week, continuing a highlight-filled start to the 2017 season. Monti topped Rockford 7-0 last Tuesday night, before shutting out Big Lake on Thursday in a 5-0 victory. Monti, now 5-1 on the season, has outscored opponents by 20-2 margin. Five girls scored for Monticello in the win against Rockford, including two goals each for Abi Frandsen and Lauren Roff. Frandsen, a sophomore, recorded a hat trick in the win against Big Lake Thursday. Lauren Jones made three saves in goal to help Monti record the victory.

Monti is home tonight to take on Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

The Magic girls cruised to a second consecutive dual meet victory to start the year last week, when they picked up a 104-77 victory against Cambridge-Isanti. Monti won 7 of the first 10 events before swimming the final two events as exhibitions.

Lorna Belchak picked up a win in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:27.47 to get Monti’s first individual first place of the meet. Grace Farnsworth added two first place finishes to her season total at the meet, while Alyssa Eckstein and Jade Kopff each picked up one.

Monti is at St. Michael-Albertville tonight at 6 o’clock.