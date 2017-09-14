Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 678

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO ZONING CODE, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 8 – OFF-STREET PARKING MAXIMUM DRIVEWAY WIDTH

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. Chapter 4, Section 8(E) is hereby amended to read as the follows:

The maximum driveway width between at the public street and the property line shall not exceed thirty (30) twenty four (24) feet and shall taper to a width not to exceed twenty-four (24) feet at the public street.

Section 2. The City Clerk is hereby directed to make the changes required by this Ordinance as part of the Official Monticello City Code, Title 10, Zoning Ordinance, and to renumber the tables and chapters accordingly as necessary to provide the intended effect of this Ordinance. The City Clerk is further directed to make necessary corrections to any internal citations and diagrams that result from such amendments, provided that such changes retain the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance as has been adopted.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. Revisions will be made online after adoption by Council. Copies of the complete Zoning Ordinance are available online and at Monticello City Hall.

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council this 28th day of August, 2017.

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Hilgart, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: Fair and Gabler

Published in the

Monticello Times

September 14, 2017

732608