Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 675

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO CITY CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, BY REZONING THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY FROM A-O, AGRICULTURAL OPEN SPACE DISTRICT TO R-L, SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE DISTRICT: AREA TO BE PLATTED AS: LOTS 1-9, BLOCK 1, LOTS 1-9, BLOCK 2, LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 3, AND LOTS 1-3, BLOCK 4, FEATHERSTONE 3RD ADDITION

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. The zoning map of the City of Monticello is hereby amended to rezone the following described parcels from A-O, Agricultural Open Space to R-l, Single Family Residence District:

PID NUMBER: That portion of 155-180-000010 as legally described in attached Exhibit A

PROPOSED REZONING DESCRIPTION

All that part of Outlot A, FEATHERSTONE SECOND ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof, Wright County, Minnesota, lying easterly and northeasterly of the following described line:

Commencing at the southwest corner of said Outlot A; thence on an assumed bearing North 89 degrees 02 minutes 58 seconds East, along the south line of said Outlot A, a distance of 690.37 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 53 minutes 21 seconds West, a distance of 320.83 feet; thence South 89 degrees 06 minutes 39 seconds West, a distance of 46.34 feet; thence North 00 degrees 53 minutes 21 seconds West, a distance of 210.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 06 minutes 39 seconds West, a distance of 29.40 feet; thence North 20 degrees 16 minutes 28 seconds West, a distance of 160.06 feet; thence North 08 degrees 42 minutes 49 seconds West, a distance of 101.41 feet; thence North 02 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 98.97 feet; thence North 00 degrees 09 minutes 23 seconds West, a distance of 256.43 feet; thence North 15 degrees 59 minutes 35 seconds West, a distance of 60.00 feet to a northerly line of said Outlot A, and there terminating.

Section 2. The City Clerk is hereby directed to mark the official zoning map to reflect this ordinance. The map shall not be republished at this time.

Section 3. The City Clerk is hereby directed to make the changes required by this Ordinance as part of the Official Monticello City Code, Title 10, Zoning Ordinance, and to renumber the tables and chapters accordingly as necessary to provide the intended effect of this Ordinance. The City Clerk is further directed to make necessary corrections to any internal citations that result from said renumbering process, provided that such changes retain the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance as has been adopted.

Section 5. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. The ordinance in its entirety and map shall be posted on the City website after publication. Copies of the complete Ordinance and map are available online and at Monticello City Hall for examination upon request.

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council this 14th day of August, 2017.

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

Administrator

AYES: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

NAYS: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

September 14, 2017

