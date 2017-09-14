Top-ranked Elks hold off upset-minded Magic football squad

Alex Otto (right) congratulates Shawn Sellner, after the junior running back scored late in the first quarter to give Monticello a 12-8 lead against the No. 1 Elk River Elks. Monti would go on to fall 28-12 to Elk River, in the first-ever varsity football game at Monticello Memorial Stadium. (Times staff photo by Clay Sawatzke)

It didn’t take the Monticello football team long to establish an identity in the 2017 season.

Breaking in a brand new stadium, in front of a huge crowd, and with a whole lot of new faces in the lineup, Monticello proved its resiliency in a Week 2 showdown with the Elk River Elks Friday night.

Monti dropped the contest, 28-12, to the Elks, the defending state champs and the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A to start 2017. But it was the battle, more than the loss, that left an impression on the estimated crowd of 3,500 at Monticello Memorial Stadium.

A week after falling 34-6 at Hutchinson, Monti held a second-quarter lead against one of the best football teams in the state, and trailed by just a single score until the game’s waning minutes. It was a much different story than week one, and an effort that Coach Jason Telecky was very proud of.

“The kids played their butts off,” said Telecky. “That’s obviously a good football team, and we’d like to come out on the winning side, but you can only control attitude and effort. And our kids attitude was tremendous and their effort was outstanding.”

Monti’s defense was particularly impressive, holding the high-powered Elks offense to just three scoring drives through the first 44 minutes of football. Monti kept Elk River off the scoreboard for the first 20 minutes of the second half, stopping three consecutive Elk River drives.

Telecky said that a ton of credit for that goes to both the players, and his defensive coaches, particularly Erik Hanson.

“He has put in a lot of time, putting together a defense that can go toe-to-toe with this group,” said Telecky, adding that Hanson went to work on it immediately after Elk River put more than 60 points on Monticello in the section semifinal round last year. Tyler Jassmann looked upfield as he returned the opening kickoff Friday night. Jassmann was one of Monti’s top offensive weapons in the game.

The adjustments continued even after kickoff on Friday night. Monti, thanks to their live video system that allows them to immediately access replays on the sideline, caught an alignment issue that Elk River was exploiting. They started the second half by correcting that, and beginning to cut the Elk River offensive lineman (one of the state’s best units) to great success. Elk River put together one long drive to start the half, which Monti stopped on a fourth and goal from inside the two, before not making it across midfield on the two ensuing possessions.

Telecky said one of the keys to the whole attack was the play of Brandon Loftman on the defensive line. The senior squared off with one of the best offensive lineman in the state, a Division I prospect, and held his own the entire game.

“I thought Brandon Loftman was unreal,” said Telecky. “To play in the trenches like that, and get beat up like that all night, and just keep going back, and going back, and going back.”

From the secondary position, Alex Otto turned in an impressive game for the Magic. Several other players, such as Shawn Sellner, Jared Pearson, and Kade Lammers stepped up to make big plays on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“Everybody was working together,” said Loftman. “We were all a team.”

Elk River still rushed for 372 yards against the Magic, including 164 for big, bruising tailback Jon Suchy, but they at least had to carry the ball 55 times to get there. The week before, against a good Moorhead team, Elk River surpassed 430 yards rushing on 57 carries.

Tyler Jassmann, a two-way standout for Monticello, said the Elks attack isn’t an easy one to slow down, let alone stop, but that Monti benefited from a great week of practice by the whole team.

“It’s very difficult [to stop], they do a really good job of hiding the ball. They’re one of the best offenses in the state by far, I think they’ve proven that pretty well,” said Jassmann.”I think our scout team is what [prepared] us during practice this week. They did an awesome job. We were able to really get our reads down.”

Monti’s offense showed improvement Friday night, putting together several nice drives. But Telecky knows they also still have room to grow.

“The offense is that close,” he said. We still look young, we still look a little bit inexperienced, but it will come.” Andy Hilgers and Calvin Schmitz celebrate after Monti recovered an Elk River fumble on a kickoff return Friday night.

The Magic put together one very impressive drive, coming right on the heels of Elk River’s first touchdown. Following a big kickoff return from Jassmann, the Magic marched right down the field to answer with a touchdown of their own. The score, the first Magic touchdown in Monticello Memorial Stadium, came on a 30-yard strike from Ethan Bosacker to Thomas Van Culin. The ball sailed just past an outstretched defender and into Van Culin’s hands, and the sophomore glided into the end zone for a touchdown.

Following a missed PAT, Monti was able to quickly capitalize on an Elk River miscue. Jacob Johnson’s booming kick put Elk River’s kick returner on his heels and he fumbled the catch once, before securing the ball, only to fumble it again when he was taken down inside the Elk River 10-yard line. Monti fell on the ball, taking possession just a handful of yards away from paydirt. On third down, they converted. Sellner took a carry off left tackle and bullied his way through a defender and just across the plane to give Monti a 12-8 lead against the top-ranked Elks and ignite the Monticello crowd.

It was one of many memorable moments on what Telecky described as a “charged up” night at the new stadium.

“It was an incredible atmosphere,” said Telecky. “The students were awesome.”

But the Elks wouldn’t stay behind for long. They answered with a lengthy scoring drive of their own, grinding out first down after first down before finally breaking through for a 23-yard scamper by the quarterback to go back in front 14-12. They continued to show their championship pedigree through the remainder of the first half. Elk River forced a Magic turnover on downs near midfield, and took advantage by scoring their third touchdown of the half with just 1:47 to go.

Monticello almost had a big-time answer. The Magic moved the ball all the way down the field and inside the 10-yard line with less than 15 seconds remaining. But Elk River picked off a Monticello pass to the end zone, and nearly took it all the way back to the house for a half-ending defensive score. However, Otto made a tremendous hustle play, chasing the defensive back the length of the field and catching him inside the Monti 10-yard line to tackle him as the clock expired.

The second half was a defensive show. Neither team threatened significantly on offense after Elk River’s first drive and until their scoring drive that concluded with a 28-yard touchdown run with 4:05 to play in the game.

It wasn’t the ending that Monti dreamed of in its stadium debut, but it was a display of willpower and toughness that has Telecky optimistic about the near future.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” said Telecky. “They love this challenge. If there’s one thing that’s really changed with the culture of our guys is the bigger the challenge, the more excited they get. The expectation is that you can beat anybody in the state. You can. It ain’t going to be easy, it might not always happen, but you can do it.”

Monti gained 211 yards of offense in the contest, to 372 for Elk River. Bosacker completed 15 of 30 passes for 157 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Van Culin had three catches for 49 yards, while Jassmann added four for 44 yards and Carson Sawatzke had three for 28 yards. Otto had nine carries for 21 yards to lead the ground attack, while Henline carried three times for 18 yards and Jassmann ran four times for 15 yards.

Monticello (0-2) is back in action Friday night, when they head to St. Francis for another North Central Blue tilt. The Fighting Saints are 0-2 this season, with losses coming to Sauk Rapids-Rice and Buffalo. St. Francis led Buffalo 3-0 after one quarter on the road this past Friday before Buffalo exploded for 38 points during the next three quarters to win 38-13.

Friday’s game will be played at St. Francis High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

