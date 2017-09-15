For the record: Sept. 5 – 11

Wright County

Attorney’s Report

Jonathan Robert Buckingham, 22, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 30 for misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree to 90 days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for domestic assault by strangulation to 120 days jail.

Sprier Jax Granger, 20, of Otsego, sentenced Sept. 1 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.

Michael Douglas Otten, 21, of Buffalo, sentenced Sept. 1 for gross misdemeanor nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use of social media without probation agent’s permission, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Matthew Thomas Weber, 21, of St. Michael, sentenced Aug. 31 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I chemical education program, remain medically compliant, have no same or similar violations.

Sheriff’s Report

John Charles Patnode, 25, of Otsego, was arrested Sept. 5 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property.

Matthias David Munson, 28, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 5 in Monticello on the charge of fourth degree criminal damage to property.

Jasmine Denise Bratton, 20, of Maple Lake, was arrested Sept. 5 in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.

Christopher Mathias Klein, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested Sept. 5 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for third degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

Nathan Everett Anderson, 25, of Clearwater, was arrested Sept. 5 in Clearwater on the charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Dustin Hunter Grimson, 23, of Anoka, was arrested Sept. 6 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, a Mille Lacs County warrant for terroristic threats and a Stearns County warrant for check forgery.

Stacey Christopher Gums, 33, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 6 in Scott County jail on a Wright County warrant for driving without a valid license.

Daniel Dawayne Smith, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested Sept. 6 in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property.

Star Brandy Gray, 20, of Big Lake, was arrested Sept. 6 in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property.

Roberto Ismael Cardoza Lara, 20, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 6 in Monticello on the charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Justice David Elletson, 24, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 6 in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Gordon Glenn Geurts, 34, of Richfield, was arrested Sept. 7 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Lynn Washburn, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested Sept. 7 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Washington County warrant for third degree DWI.

Joseph Michael Taylor, 27, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 8 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Oakley Mae Stano, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested Sept. 9 in Buffalo on the charge of third degree DWI.

Benjamin Franklin Bemboom, 21, of Foley, was arrested Sept. 9 in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

David James Premo, 29, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 9 in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

Carrie Jean Schoenthaler, 58, of Albertville, was arrested Sept. 9 in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

Shaun Michael Ergeson, 39, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 10 in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

William Edward Imgrund, 28, of Monticello, was arrested Sept. 10 in Monticello on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Chad Edward Scheeler, 35, of Clearwater, was arrested Sept. 10 in Clearwater on the charge of third degree DWI.

There were 27 property damage accidents, 2 personal injury accidents, 3 hit and run accidents and 3 car deer accidents.

There were 5 arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, 2 school bus stop arm violations and 82 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.