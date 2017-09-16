Boys show strides at Monticello Cross Country Invite

It’s early, but the strides the Monticello boys cross country team was hoping to make this year seem to be showing up on the leaderboard. Running with a slightly shorthanded squad, the Magic boys cross country team still showed significant improvement over a year ago at the Monticello Invite last Saturday, finishing in ninth place with a score of 214. Monti finished 12th at the 14-team meet in 2016.

The varsity, which ran with six guys, placed four runners in the top-50 at the meet, led by a strong showing from Logan Wright. The senior crossed the line in a time of 18:18 to finish in 27th-place overall.

Classmate Marcus LaVallee was 10 spots behind Wright, finishing 37th with a time of 18:43.

Freshman Paul Guertin was Monti’s third best finisher, coming across the line in a time of 18:52.1 to finish 42nd overall.

Guertin, along with his cousin Marcus, are part of a bright young core for the Magic cross country program. Marcus, an eighth-grader who led Monti at the two varsity meets to start the year, competed in the middle school race Saturday, which he won.

Coach Dave Wik said the idea was to give Guertin a little different experience, and the chance to savor a new taste.

“I want him to learn how to win races, because hopefully he’ll be in that position as a varsity runner some day,” said Wik.

Junior Zach Revenig was Monti’s fourth top-50 finisher Saturday, coming in 49th overall with a time of 18:56.57. Fellow junior Alec Smieja rounded out the scoring with a 59th place finish.

“I thought it went well,” said Wik. “I thought we ran solid.”

The coach added that Monti is still mixing and matching a little bit, and hopes to have two more pieces in the varsity lineup soon. One of those is Guertin, who figures to be back in the lineup very soon. The other is Riley Derby. One of Monti’s top runners as an eighth-grader last season, Derby is currently recovering from a foot injury.

Wik said that those two runners, along with Paul Guertin, should provide a youthful boost to the Monticello lineup.

“Those guys are going to be a nice young core for us,” said Wik.

The coach also acknowledged the importance of senior leadership, something he felt that he has been getting, and continued to get from both Wright and LaVallee during Saturday’s invite.

“We’re going to rely pretty heavily on them,” he said.

While the jump Monti has already made from last year to this year is not insignificant, Wik believes the Magic still have plenty more room to climb.

“I think by the end of the year, we’ll be jumping another level,” he said. “Once we add those guys in, we want to be a top-half team.”

