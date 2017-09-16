Girls cross country finishes third at home invite

The Monticello girls cross country team continued its solid start to the season this past Saturday, by taking third-place at their own Monticello Invitational held at Bertram Regional Park.

Monti totaled 84 places at the meet, finishing behind St. Michael-Albertville (29) and Becker (47). Sartell was 12 points behind Monticello at the event.

Coach Gail Grieme said overall it was a “very good” meet for the Magic.

Monti was led Elise Yeager, as the sophomore runner continued her impressive start to the 2017 season. Yeager came across the line in fifth-place at the 10-team race, with a time of 19:48.262. That time was nearly a minute faster than Yeager was at the Monticello Invite last season. She was one of several girls to make significant improvements on their time at the 2017 meet.

“Almost everybody had big improvements,” said Grieme. “That was very exciting.”

The biggest improvement came from Gabriella Witschen, who placed 11th overall at the meet. The ninth-grader finished with a time of 20:18.41, averaging 6:32 per mile. That was a 1:30 improvement from her time at the Monti Invite in 2016.

Freshman Kaelin McDermott was third across the line for Monticello, finishing 18th with a time of 20:56.16, while Ashanti Guertin was 24th with a time of 21:37.51. Eighth-grader Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte, one of two eighth-graders to compete for Monti at the meet, came across the line in 21:57.16 to finish 26th. Lily Johnson and Grace Smith rounded out the varsity competitors for Monticello.

Grieme said one area where she would like to see improvement is in cutting down the gap between Monti’s first and fifth scoring runners. More than two minutes separated the runners during the Monticello Invite.

“We’re pretty spread out right now,” said Grieme. “It looks like we’re going to need to keep trying to pack closer together.”

One thing that will likely help the Magic do so is the return of Madison McDermott. The standout junior is close to returning after spending the summer recovering from a hip injury suffered last spring.

“That will be tremendous,” said Grieme, about getting McDermott, her most experienced runner, back in the mix. “She not only helps us on the course, but also with her leadership.”

One other highlight from the meet for Monticello came at the middle school level, where Monti finished in first place. Tawny and Halle Dahlheimer placed fourth and fifth respectively to help lead Monticello to a victory in the six-team field.

