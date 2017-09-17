Monticello Library offers new program for those with special needs

The Monticello Library, a Great River Regional Library (GRRL), is adding a new program to its busy schedule this month.

But this program, despite adding to an already jam-packed schedule at the library, is designed to calm things down.

The program is Special Needs Library Time, and it opens on Tuesday, Sept. 19, over the noon hour at the Monticello Library. According to a release from GRRL, staff at the Monticello Public Library recognized that regular open library times may be stressful for children on the autism spectrum, or with other special needs, and that, in some places, those children may not feel welcome or comfortable.

For that reason, they came up with Special Needs Library Time, which will be a quiet, one-hour monthly window at the library that allows special needs children six years old and younger to come in and partake in one of many library offerings.

“This is a special time for them to come in and do what they want to do,” said Sarah Seeley, the library services coordinator.

Seeley said that libraries across the nation are making a push to be a welcoming place for all citizens.

“We wanted to give [children with special needs] some quiet time, so they feel welcome here too,” said Seeley.

Children and their caretakers and families are welcome to join in a storytime, work on a craft, or just have fun exploring the library during this time. Computers will also be available, and children may check out items to take home.

The program is scheduled to be held Sept. 19, and then again on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14. After taking a break in the month of December, the library hopes to resume the event again in January, if there is enough interest.

Anyone who has questions can call the library at 763-295-2322. The Monticello Library is located at 200 W 6th St. Library hours are available on the Great River Regional Library website, found at: https://griver.org/locations/monticello.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]