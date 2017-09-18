Monticello resident ‘skis’ to see the world

Monticelloan Joey Freeman, and a number of other jet ski enthusiasts, rode more than two hundred miles over two days to the Abacos Islands this summer. For Freeman, it continues a series of jet ski adventures that have taken him around the country in recent years. (Photos contributed)

For most, jet skis are a toy. They’re a fun, if headache-inducing, apparatus that allows the user to spin around one of Minnesota’s lakes, nosediving into the water before ripping from one end of the lake to the other.

But for Joey Freeman, jet skis are a serious mode of transportation.

Freeman, who lives in Monticello and owns Sportsline Photography, recently traveled from Florida to the outer edge of the Bahamas and back, all on a Yamaha WaveRunner.

In a word, Freeman said it was “awesome.” At various times the trip was exhilarating, exhausting, intimate, intimidating, and even a little bit painful.

This was the biggest jet ski trip to date for Freeman, but it certainly wasn’t the first.

Daily trips across the Mississippi River on Hwy. 25 were the inspiration for Freeman to first find this new hobby three years ago.

“Driving across the [Hwy.] 25 bridge, especially when the water is high in the spring, that made me want a jet ski,” said Freeman. “I was like, ‘I want to ride this river.’”

It was love at first ride.

Freeman said his first few trips on the river, which can be ridden straight from St. Cloud to Coon Rapids when the water is high enough, were amazing. Then, that first winter, he hauled the jet skis down to Florida to meet up with a jet ski group near where his parents lived.

There he learned more about jet skiing, but also about the community that can come with it.

“I made a ton of great friends,” said Freeman, who over the last three years has built up a network of fellow riders that spans the country.

He also learned that his jet skis would need to be upgraded if he wanted to continue increasing the difficulty and distance of his rides. So following that trip, Freeman upgraded to his current jet skis – ones that have served him well on the Mississippi, on the Hudson River, in the Atlantic Ocean, and in many other places.

The trip to the Bahamas this summer was his biggest adventure yet.

Freeman hauled his jet skis down to Boynton Beach, Florida where he met up with people from Texas, South Dakota, Ohio, and Florida. The group went out to dinner that night, before a 5:30 a.m. departure the following morning. One of the highlights of the trip for Freeman and his group was the opportunity to feed wild pigs at one of the Abacos Islands.

The first 82 miles, which took the group of nine jet skis and a boat to the west end of the Bahamas, was smooth-sailing. The group made the trek in a little more than four hours, stopping there to get fuel and fill out immigration papers.

The rest of the day was a little rougher. The ride from the west end to Fox Town, along the north bank of the island, was slow-going.

“We ran into some weather there that slowed us down,” said Freeman, noting that they went from a 30 MPH average to a 13 MPH average as they rolled through four-foot waves.

“It was very rough the first day. On a boat it probably would’ve been fine, but on a jet ski you’ve gotta get on top of the waves or you’ve gotta be able to ride them out,” said Freeman. “We really, really got beat up on the way there. Every wave was coming over the top. It was pretty intense on the way there.”

The rest of the trip was sunshine and clear waters. The group completed the 220-mile journey to the Abaco Islands the next morning, and spent the next week island-hopping. Freeman said they spent a good portion of the time on their jet skis exploring the coves of the islands, but also spent time on land, experiencing the culture of the islands.

Some of the highlights included feeding pigs on one island, and sharks and stingrays from their jet skis in another cove.

“That was really cool,” said Freeman.

But the scenery and surroundings were as awe-inspiring as anything. Freeman said the rocky coves had a Lake Superior-like feel to them, and the jet skis allowed the group an all-access approach to the coves they visited.

Plus, an up-close look at the Caribbean waters was something Freeman will remember for a long time.

“The water is just insane,” said Freeman. “It’s crystal clear. You can be in 20 feet of water and it looks like you’re in four feet.”

So, with his first trip across the gulf stream under his belt, what is next for Freeman?

A return to his home-waters.

Freeman is currently in the midst of planning a 2018 trip from St. Paul to Mobile, Alabama – a 1,226 mile jaunt down the Mighty Mississippi.

While the Monticelloan put in more hours on his jet ski during the Bahama trip than most jet ski owners do in a decade, Freeman doesn’t expect to burn his jet ski passion out.

“I feel like it’s a motorcycle on the water,” said Freeman, who added that like most people he’d bore of putzing around a lake within half an hour. “I just love taking trips, and I love being on the water – so I feel like this is an awesome form of transportation. And the people you meet along the way are just incredible. It’s just great.”

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]