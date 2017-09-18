Ruth Arlene Adams, age 93 of Le Sueur, died Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Ruth was born on July 28, 1924, in Huntley, MN, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Christensen) Olson. She graduated high school in 1942. She married Ferdinand Adams in 1946 and became a homemaker. The couple farmed throughout their lives together. They were blessed with two children, Duane Adams of Le Sueur and Dianne (David) Hyttsten of Monticello.

She loved to teach Sunday School and was active in 4-H. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, porcelain painting, playing cards and games and square dancing. She enjoyed a lifetime of camping and fishing at state parks with family. As empty nesters, they loved to travel and spend winters in Hawaii and Texas, where they made life-long friends.

She was a tutor in a Texas elementary school and was honored for over 25 years of service. She enjoyed sewing bears to donate to hospitals. Her love of God was evident throughout her life. She loved to lead and attend Bible studies.

She was an adoring grandma to five grandchildren: Cindy (Aaron) Adams-Ellis of Farmington, Dan (Mamie) Hyttsten of Becker, Naomi (Darren) Lieser of Big Lake, Bridget (Eric) Backman of Morris, and John (Jaynee) Hyttsten of St. Paul; and 12 great-grandchildren: Lillie Ellis; Sam and Hannah Hyttsten; Josiah and Tirzah Lieser; Paige, Natalie, Anna, Beth, and Jack Backman; and Ezra and Eliza Hyttsten.

Throughout her life, she had close relationships with her sisters and brothers. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Benjamin of Redondo Beach, CA and Beverly (Wayne) Schultze of Lakefield; sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Marilyn Olson of Blue Earth and Kitty Olson of Brainerd.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; parents; step-mother Pearl Olson; sisters Pauline (Cleighton) Johnson, Mildred Pirsig, and Martha (Jack) Winslow; brothers Amos, Sherman, and John Olson; step-brothers, Alfred and Kenneth Olson; step-sisters, Marge Tieg, Lucille Sweet, and Jeanette Rice; and her great-grandson, Enoch Ferdinand Lieser.

Memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Monticello, Centra Care Health Foundation, or the donor’s choice.

Services have been completed.

www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com