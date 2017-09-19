Robbie Smith will team up with Community Ed. to present Medicare 101 in October

For those persons age 64 and older, who live in Monticello or surrounding areas, Monticello Community Education will be putting on an important presentation this October.

Robbie Smith, from Foster White Agency in Monticello, will present Medicare 101 on October 10 at Eastview Education Center. Robbie Smith, the Medicare specialist at Foster White Agency in Monticello, will present Medicare 101 at Eastview Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10. (Photo contributed)

Per the Monticello Community Education website, the course will explain Medicare and the coverage options available including: Supplements, Advantage Plans and Part D Prescription Drug Coverage. This information can help seniors make smarter choices as to the most cost effective and best Medicare plan and options. The course description suggests that anyone on or soon to be on Medicare, as well as caregivers of those on Medicare will benefit from this course. It also notes that this event is only for educational purposes and no plan specific benefits or details will be shared.

The course continues a quarterly partnership between Smith and community education that keeps residents informed about Medicare.

The timing of this coming session is particularly important, as it comes right before the Medicare Annual Election Period, when those that are already on Medicare can change their plans to better suit their needs.

Smith, who is the primary Medicare specialist at Foster White, said a lot of people take advantage of this annual period.

“An individual who is on a plan can say I like where I’m at, I’m going to stay, or if there’s something else out there that might meet their needs better, it might offer a better premium or it might offer better benefits or more coverage, than they can make a change in their plans,” said Smith. “It’s the busiest time of the year in the Medicare industry.”

Smith has been working in the Medicare field for more than a decade, and has spent the last couple of years with Foster White. Prior to that he was working with an individual company. Smith said being with Foster White has given him the opportunity to better provide for older citizens trying to find the best Medicare plan for them. Foster White isn’t tied to one provider, so it gives Smith flexibility in searching for and choosing plans.

“I actually work with all of the carriers that are out there,” said Smith. “I feel like I can tailor a plan to fit [people].”

Senior citizens become eligible for Medicare coverage when they turn 65 years old. Smith said that most people start researching their options a few months prior to that, when they get their Medicare card in the mail.

Smith said that people do not need to go through an agent to sign up for Medicare, as it can be done through Medicare’s website. However, he believes there are several benefits to going through an agent.

“I always think the value of going through an agent is now you have a point of contact,” said Smith. “If there are any questions or concerns about the health care plan that you have, you have someone that you can talk to.”

Questions have become more common, as Medicare (which includes four different parts) has become more diversified.

Smith said he always tells people there is good news and bad news with Medicare.

“The good news is there are more choices than ever before, and the bad news is there are more choices than ever before,” he said. “There are a lot of options for people, so that’s a good thing. But because of all those options it becomes very complicated.”

Helping to simplify those choices for those who may need it is the thing Smith enjoys the most about his job.

“I like helping the senior population,” he said. “I try to help people weave through what options they have and what the choices are.”

Those interested in learning more about Medicare can sign up for Medicare 101 through the Monticello Community Education website, at https://monticello.ce.eleyo.com/.

The course will run from 7 until 8 p.m. in the Eastview Education Center Media Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10. It costs $5 to register.

